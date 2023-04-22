Oil and gas development in Laramie County has increased exponentially over the past decade. As Wyomingites, we’re familiar with the economic boons this industry brings. Over half of our state’s revenue relies on the fossil fuel industry. Taxes and royalties on fossil fuels fund our schools and keep our hospitals open and our roads navigable. The oil and gas industry alone accounted for 26% of Wyoming’s GDP and employed 28,000 individuals in 2019. Not so obvious, though, are the adverse effects of this booming industry. Many people are unaware of the threat that oil and gas extraction and production poses to our personal health, the health of our children and our aging population, and even the health of our unborn babies.

If you’ve spent much time in Laramie County, you’ve probably noticed the oil and gas infrastructure that dots residential neighborhoods outside of Cheyenne, or bright orange balls of flame on the horizon, visible from miles away. You might have seen drilling rigs multiple stories tall, or sound barriers that look like giant fortresses. The visible impact of oil and gas production poses some risks, especially to private landowners who may experience reduced property values as a result of infrastructure on or near their property. The greatest risk, though, is invisible and nearly unavoidable: air pollution.

The oil and gas industry is the world’s largest industrial emitter of volatile organic compounds, or VOC. In the presence of sunlight, VOCs can react with nitrogen oxides to form ground-level ozone. Although atmospheric ozone is beneficial and protects our planet from ultraviolet radiation, ground-level ozone is harmful and contributes to respiratory distress even in totally healthy people. When nitrogen oxides or sunlight are not present, VOCs are still independently harmful. Peer-reviewed research has shown that at sufficient concentration and duration, exposure to VOCs can increase cancer risk. Sufficient exposure can also lead to a suite of serious health conditions besides cancer, including damage to the immune system, neurological impacts like loss of smell, and respiratory damage. In fetal development, VOC exposure has been associated with lower birth weights and increased risk of congenital heart and neural tube defects. In pregnant mothers, VOC exposure is associated with an increased risk of miscarriage. Young children and the elderly are more susceptible to health risks associated with VOC exposure.

Volatile organic compounds are emitted when gas is flared or vented. They can leach from idle or abandoned wells. Owing to the abundance of oil and gas production around Laramie County, VOC emissions and their associated human health impacts are cause for great concern. What is being done? Are oil and gas operators required to eliminate any venting of gas? No. Are strict limits set on flaring? No. Are operators required to monitor emissions around the clock? No. Are we in Laramie County at least able to confidently assess our air quality before we head outside? Also no. At every step, our regulatory agencies fail to adequately protect public health. At every step, corporations are favored over people.

Our state’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has situated an ambient air quality monitor in Laramie County. On paper, it meets all the requirements that an ambient monitor should meet – it’s downstream of oil and gas development, unobstructed by trees or buildings, and is easily accessible by technicians. The monitor is also miles away from homes or any active oil and gas operations and infrastructure. Since the monitor is miles from any oil development it shows the air quality being good. By its location the monitor fails to provide an accurate portrayal of the impacts of oil and gas development on rural populations.

The monitor should be moved. Placing the monitor in a more densely populated area closer to oil development will ultimately yield more informative results. We deserve to know what is in the air we breathe. We deserve to be informed enough to make healthy decisions for ourselves and our families. Peer-reviewed research shows that air pollutant concentrations and associated health risks increase closer to oil and gas facilities. To assess the risk to human health that oil and gas development in Laramie County poses, the ambient air quality monitor must be moved closer to oil and gas facilities.