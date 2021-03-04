Schroeder: Fighting clean energy is a great way for Wyoming to drive away young people

Specifically, a small number of wealthy homeowners are working hard to block the Rail Tie project, claiming wind turbines will “forever ruin” their million-dollar views.

I get it. Open landscapes and abundant wildlife are what a lot of us—including me—love about Wyoming. But it’s funny that people living in hilltop McMansions are the ones righteously defending them. Aren’t giant houses eyesores? Don’t rural subdivisions disrupt migration corridors?

Besides, there are more important things to our state’s future than these people’s backyard views. Fixing Wyoming’s broken economy is one of them. Doing our part to stop climate change is another. And, finally, improving our state’s crappy attitude when it comes to trying new things.

For my entire life, Wyoming lawmakers have faced decisions where they could choose to support new industries and create new sources of tax revenue. But those things are all hard to do. The situation is never perfect, someone is always unhappy, and so our leaders find excuses to do nothing.

Guess who gets to deal with the consequences of these decisions. My generation. We are inheriting a crippling state budget crisis, a decades-long dependence on failing industries, and a wildly outdated tax structure. Plus, we will experience the most severe impacts of climate change.