Schuster: An open letter to Sen. John Barrasso

Dear John,

Over the past years, there have been many occasions – usually in the evening – when I have written a note to myself to write you to advocate a different position than the one you were urging. The notes got discarded out of a feeling of futility – that you had chosen a path of expedience to seek and obtain office that was divorced from any central purpose other than obtaining and holding office. It was not a path I would have expected of you – nor a path that I respected. But you seemed entirely happy to travel it – so the evening notes were discarded.

This evening is different. It is the evening of Justice Ginsburg’s death and whether this letter is futile or not, whether it, too, should have been crumpled and discarded, is not as important as the fact that this occasion is too urgent and significant for our country for me to be silent – to fail to act – simply because it may be futile. Whether it is futile, ultimately, only rests with you.

I write to ask you to do the right thing, to honor the position you took when Judge Garland was nominated, and to allow your legacy to be burnished by your embrace of principle rather than stained by your endorsement of hypocrisy.

So…to the task.