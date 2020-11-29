Schuster: Cheney behaved responsibly

Representative Liz Cheney is to be praised for her responsible action in calling upon President Trump to respect “the sanctity of our electoral process.” His baseless and autocratic attacks on the election are an assault on established democratic norms—-and should be unequivocally condemned. Unfortunately, others in our congressional delegation have chosen to support his embarrassing and dangerous efforts.

It could be said that Representative Cheney’s position is an act of political courage. My guess is that she does not see it that way. Instead, she probably views it as a natural part of her responsibility as a member of one the most important institutions of our American democracy, the United States Congress — a sense of responsibility that is ingrained and inherited.

Her father presided over one of the most gracious and successful presidential transitions in history — an historic model of proper behavior that President Trump dishonors. Her mother wrote a seminal biography of James Madison — fourth President of the United States but, perhaps more important, a principal architect of the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The book — and Madison’s works — teach all of us how sacred our democratic processes are, how difficult they were to achieve, and how important it is to assiduously protect them

Representative Cheney’s actions bespeak her character —and are an affirmation of her family’s basic commitment to essential democratic values. One would hope that others in our Congressional Delegation, and others in the Republican Party, would demonstrate similar character and commitment.

Bob Schuster has lived in Wyoming since 1960 and has represented the citizens of this state as a trial lawyer for 50 years. He was the Democratic nominee for Congress in 1994.

