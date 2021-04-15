Secretary of State: Dangers of the “For the People Act”

Laws such as H.R. 1 would prohibit Wyoming from passing legislation that we believe is best for our state, similar to Wyoming HEA 72 Voter Identification which was signed into law this month. HEA 72 aims to deter fraud at the polls through the use of voter identification. The “Voter ID’ legislation passed this session by the Wyoming legislature is the culmination of several sessions of work by the legislature to pass a bill of this nature. It is a proactive effort to keep Wyoming’s elections among the elite in the areas of security and transparency.

Conversely, H.R.1 would require Wyoming to undertake a universal mail-in ballot election, something that is prohibited by our state constitution. I communicated my concerns to our Congressional Delegation about the dangers of this bill and they agree with my position.

I will fight this bill vigorously and have offered to testify before Congress, as needed. I have offered my efforts, along with those of many other secretaries of state, to fight H.R.1 and its companion legislation, S1 before the Senate.

And should it become law, I will support efforts to stop it in the courts.

I am grateful for the trust that Wyoming’s citizens have placed in me to carry out the duties of the Secretary of State. I remain dedicated to ensuring the people of Wyoming can freely exercise their right to vote in a state that continues to exemplify safe and secure elections.

Edward A. Buchanan is currently serving as Wyoming Secretary of State.

