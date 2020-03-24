Selmer: A tale of two emergencies

We are now deep into two serious worldwide events that threaten our physical and our economic well-being. One of these events has been building for decades. The other for only a few months.

The COVID-19 pandemic is undoubtedly a frightening threat that has caused tremendous social and economic upheaval. Uncertainty has come into all our lives … and it is hard to handle, both emotionally and practically. Many of us are struggling to figure out exactly what it means for our future, in both the short and long term.

Science gives us a strong understanding of the COVID-19 threat. While it isn’t exact, and is constantly updated based on new data, it provides a good idea of the seriousness of our situation, what is needed to address it, and how long it will last. Science tells us millions of lives around the world may be at risk over the next few months.

And, in varying degrees, we have responded to this emergency in a timely and logical fashion, both here in Wyoming, and around the world.