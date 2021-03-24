Senator: Senate bill will fund teachers, reduce administrative costs

Wyoming also provides funding for educators we don’t have. Taxpayers pay for salaries of 818 educators that we don’t have. That’s because our education funding is based on modeling, not hard data. The state provides funding for health care benefits, even though more than a quarter of teachers do not enroll because, for example, they are on a spouse’s plan.

Those salaries and benefits account for about $120 million annually. But rather than benefiting teachers and students, these funds have been redirected for more administration and programs, driving a cycle of growth that creates more and more costs for taxpayers to carry.

The Wyoming Senate approved legislation that would pay for the number of teachers we actually have, so that funding will not be redirected to other uses that do not serve our classrooms. Additionally, the Senate bill would fund benefits based on enrollment, instead of block funding that districts get to keep regardless of whether teachers take advantage of benefits or not.

Importantly, the Senate bill protects teachers in two ways: First, by allocating block funding that must be used on teacher salaries and benefits. And secondly, by increasing the amount of funding for teacher salaries. Because educators are vital to improving students’ success.

The Legislature should act now to put our state’s K-12 education system on a sustainable path. It will become harder and more costly to do so down the road. That should start by reducing spending on administrative and program costs and ensuring every dollar of education funding benefits out students, teachers and classrooms.

Senator Charles Scott (R-SD30) is Chairman of the Senate Education Committee. He has served in the Wyoming Legislature since 1979, including as Vice President of the Senate from 1993-1994.

