Senator: Senate bill will fund teachers, reduce administrative costs

The Wyoming Legislature faces the difficult task this session of correcting a large and growing structural deficit in our K-12 education system. Without legislative action, our schools will require $250 million of stopgap funding from the state’s “rainy day” fund annually to backfill the revenue shortfall, which is not sustainable.
That’s a big hole to fill. But it owes largely to significant growth in spending, for which Wyoming has not reaped the benefits. We have experienced diminishing returns on our investment in K-12 education, where more money has not produced better outcomes.
Beginning in 1995, following the Campbell Supreme Court ruling, Wyoming began ramping up funding in our K-12 education system. In FY 2016 state and local education funding totaled just above $516 million, or $5,168 per student. By 2019, that figure had grown to $1.485 billion, or $15,966 per student—a more than three-fold increase per student, and a 288 percent growth in dollar value.
Yet, our schools’ performance has not grown reciprocally—not by a long shot. Wyoming’s scores on the U.S. Department of Education’s National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), which is regarded as the “nation’s report card,” have improved only marginally over the past more than two decades:
• Fourth-grade reading scores improved from 2.5% above the national average in 1998 to 3.3% above in 2019.
• Fourth-grade math scores improved from 0.4% above the national average in 1996 to 2.4% above in 2019.
• Eighth-grade reading scores improved from 0.3% above the national average in 1998 to 1.0% above in 2019.
• Eighth-grade math scores improved from 1.6% above the national average in 1996 to 1.9% above in 2019.
In 2019, Wyoming spent the second most per capita on K-12 education in the country. Yet, our state only ranked seventh nationally on NAEP scores, and only narrowly ahead of several other states.
That’s no reflection of our teachers. Wyoming’s educators are among the best in the world, and they make immense sacrifices to prepare our young people for success. They deserve our full support and appreciation.
It is evidence that pumping more money into our education system does not necessarily produce better outcomes—and, in fact, it may have the opposite effect. That’s because much of our education funding never reaches our classrooms, where results are made, but rather is redirected to administration and programs that don’t directly serve students’ education.
Since the late 1990s, Wyoming has significantly increased funding for administrators, athletic programs and transportation. Those are valuable services, but at a point they too experience diminishing returns. More administrators create additional reporting and bureaucracy for educators. Extra buses require additional maintenance and operators. More extracurriculars can deter students’ focus from the classroom.
Wyoming also provides funding for educators we don’t have. Taxpayers pay for salaries of 818 educators that we don’t have. That’s because our education funding is based on modeling, not hard data. The state provides funding for health care benefits, even though more than a quarter of teachers do not enroll because, for example, they are on a spouse’s plan.
Those salaries and benefits account for about $120 million annually. But rather than benefiting teachers and students, these funds have been redirected for more administration and programs, driving a cycle of growth that creates more and more costs for taxpayers to carry.
The Wyoming Senate approved legislation that would pay for the number of teachers we actually have, so that funding will not be redirected to other uses that do not serve our classrooms. Additionally, the Senate bill would fund benefits based on enrollment, instead of block funding that districts get to keep regardless of whether teachers take advantage of benefits or not.
Importantly, the Senate bill protects teachers in two ways: First, by allocating block funding that must be used on teacher salaries and benefits. And secondly, by increasing the amount of funding for teacher salaries. Because educators are vital to improving students’ success.
The Legislature should act now to put our state’s K-12 education system on a sustainable path. It will become harder and more costly to do so down the road. That should start by reducing spending on administrative and program costs and ensuring every dollar of education funding benefits out students, teachers and classrooms.
Senator Charles Scott (R-SD30) is Chairman of the Senate Education Committee. He has served in the Wyoming Legislature since 1979, including as Vice President of the Senate from 1993-1994.