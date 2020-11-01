Serrano: Ensuring election security and accuracy takes time

In an unprecedented year, it’s only natural that we have an unprecedented election. It’s the first in our lifetimes to occur during a global pandemic, and one in which an unprecedented number of absentee ballots in Wyoming will be cast early or by mail. While we’re used to watching the results roll in on live TV on election night, this time it may take days — possibly even weeks — for final results.

And that’s OK. Accessibility and accuracy are far more important than immediate results.

During the primary election in August, about 40 percent of Wyoming voters cast their ballots absentee. But even before the pandemic, absentee voting by mail was becoming more common nationwide, but it’s more popular than ever this year because it provides a safe, secure and convenient way for many voters to cast a ballot.

It’s a good thing that absentee voting is becoming more accessible — all eligible voters should have this option, regardless of whether there’s a pandemic. But more absentee ballots means more time spent counting. It takes longer to process absentee ballots for mundane reasons such as taking the ballots out of envelopes and applying security protocols to verify each absentee ballot, just as ballots cast in-person are also subject to verification. Ensuring security and accuracy means more time.