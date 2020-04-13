Severance: Three telehealth tips for COVID-19

Understand Likely Next Steps: During a telehealth visit, care providers can give general medical advice to evaluate possible COVID-19 symptoms (fever, dry cough or difficulty breathing). While diagnostic testing services are not available through a telehealth visit to help confirm a diagnosis for COVID-19 (if needed), care providers can help guide patients to a local care provider or public health authority for testing and follow-up care. Making these connections may help people take the appropriate steps in advance of an in-person test, which may help reduce the risk of your exposure and possible exposure to other patients and health care providers. For other illnesses (not COVID-19 related) that are treatable with medications, telehealth care providers can write prescriptions and discuss how to obtain them safely, such as using medication home delivery or drive-thru pickup at a local pharmacy. Due to the COVID-19 situation, it is important to note that people may anticipate potential wait times, as some care providers offering telehealth may be currently experiencing a surge in appointments.