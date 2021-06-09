Sexton: Don’t bet against redband rainbow trout

I love fish — the way they look, the way they fry up, the secret lives they live under the water. And of all the fish in the sea, river or lake, I most prize those that descended from the great oceangoing salmonids, trout and char.

For me, the king of them all is the Great Basin redband rainbow. It’s not because they always grow to enormous size (some do) or that they’re feistier than some of their cousins (many are). It is because they are the ultimate survivors.

They’re underdogs, plucky heroes surviving on sheer force of will. Due to their high-desert environment, redband rainbows evolved to adapt to higher water temperatures and lower levels of oxygen than many of their contemporaries.

In my native state of Oregon, these survivors can be found in seven distinct ancient lake basins in the south-central and eastern part of the state. Once, their ancestors made pilgrimages to the ocean or a large sea, migrating from their natal tributaries to rivers and eventually to saltwater. There, they would feed and fatten up until they felt the urge to return to their birthplace and spawn, completing their life cycle.

As eons passed, their migration routes diminished. Many redbands that lost access to the sea would utilize as a proxy the lakes and marshes that formed in the valleys between ranges.