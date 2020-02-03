Shannon: Gun control leader takes a wrong turn

But “public safety” is your campaign issue it’s more than a little embarrassing to be pulled over in Christiansburg, Va. at 2 a.m. last weekend on suspicion of drunk driving. When the officer approached Hurst’s car, “he noticed that the driver’s eyes were red and he smelled the odor of alcohol coming from within the vehicle.”

Mr. Safety blew 0.085 on the breathalyzer – which is over the legal limit – but the officer didn’t arrest him, even though the police report said Hurst’s vehicle swerved repeatedly and exceeded the speed limit.

When news of the drunk driving stop became public, voters learned Hurst has something else in common with Hogg: he’s arrogant and self-righteous, too.

The Roanoke Times quoted Hurst’s curt explanation, “You know, it is what it is. I didn’t get arrested. I didn’t get cited. But yes, I did have a traffic stop and did submit to a Breathalyzer test.”

His defiant stand lasted about as long as you’d expect for a man who thinks teenagers hiding in his office are “brave.”

Now he’s extra special sorry, “This experience has humbled me in a profound way …While I knew the dangers of drinking and driving ahead of time, I displayed poor judgement and made a mistake …To those I have let down, I am deeply sorry.”