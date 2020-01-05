Shannon: Only murderers are allowed to be amateurs

Mike ‘Big Nanny’ Bloomberg – Democrat presidential candidate and moneybags behind Everytown for Gun Confiscation – even weighed in. When asked about the shooting he opined that, “It’s the job of law enforcement to have guns and decide when to shoot. We just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place.”

In other words, Bloomberg’s message for the 247 members in the congregation when the random crazy person opened up with a shotgun was leave it to the experts.

Judging by the video of the shooting, Wilson has kept his firearms instructor license current. But in spite of what the credential-crazy media would have you believe he hasn’t been in law enforcement for over 33 years and his range closed in 2016. Wilson’s definitely better than the average bear, but he’s not John Wick.

And if Wilson had not been attending church that day, I’m guessing the congregation would have been happy if any of the other six armed parishioners had engaged the shooter. Particularly when the only other choice was to wait nine or more minutes for the experts to arrive.

It’s really not that complicated. People with concealed carry permits carry a gun because they’re too weak to tote a cop.