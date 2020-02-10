Shannon: Putting a price on moral exhibitionism

“In addition, Seyedian offers a zero-deductible health plan, which costs about $8,000 per worker, and an employer-paid disability plan.”

Seyedian doesn’t Uberize his staff either. Every employee is full-time. There are no contractors paid by the weight of the dirt in the vacuum cleaner bag. Plus, it’s harder to join his staff than it is to become a cop. Only one out of every 15 applicants is hired.

Seyedian is new to business, and new to tooting his own horn. He said his staff makes about $35,000 a year, but that number is way low.

When you add the monthly cost of a bronze Obamacare plan and its punishing $5,700 deductible, neither of which employees pay, total compensation is closer to $46,232.00.

Why that’s high enough to make an American want the job!

Well-Paid Maids’ total compensation is almost double the $23,770.00 US News calculates is the average salary at Poorly-Paid Maids. According to Career Builder that salary puts one in the same neighborhood as biological technician, licensed practical nurse, mental health counselor or surgical technologist. All occupations that require an advanced degree or training.

Seyedian is one businessman Bernie’s Angel-of-Death-for-Capitalism should pass over.