Shapiro: There is no time to lose

Intimate partner violence in this country is a pervasive, if often hidden, problem. Yet, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 41% of women and 26% of men have been physically or sexually abused or stalked by their romantic partner. Add guns into this violent stew and the outcomes become lethal.

On average, 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner every month in this country, and researchers have found that when an abusive partner has access to a gun it is five times more likely that person will murder his female victim. All of which is why we urgently need to talk more about the dangers of firearms use in intimate partner violence and ways to help people stay safe.

Here’s the thing: even when guns are not used to kill someone, they play a key role in the power and control dynamics that allow violent partners to perpetrate their abuse. A 2016 study found that almost 1 million women, alive when surveyed, had been shot by an intimate partner while another 4.5 million had been threatened with a gun. Alarmingly, the rate at which partner perpetrated gun violence against women occurs has only grown over the last several years. Between 2008-2017 there was a 15% increase in the number of women killed with guns by their intimate partners, even as homicides with other weapons by violent partners declined.

These figures are national in scope. But the high rates of gun violence within intimate relationships is a particular scourge in the Mountain West.

Wyoming, my home state, has the sixth highest rate of gun deaths in the nation and the second highest rate of household gun ownership. According to one expert quoted in a news report earlier this summer, there are enough guns in the state that every home could have six of them. For women in abusive relationships the presence of all these weapons makes the dangers from guns very real and likely plays a role in the fact that 70% of female domestic violence victims in the state are killed with a gun and, in 2019, 80% of all intimate partner homicide victims were women.

In Colorado, 76% of all intimate partner homicide victims in 2019 were women, and 62% of female victims killed by an intimate partner are murdered with a gun. Black women were six times more likely than white women to be killed by an intimate partner with a gun.

The result of all this carnage, of course, is universal: it tears families and communities apart; it ruins lives; and it forever traumatizes witnesses and survivors from family members – far too many of whom are children – to law enforcement officers, emergency responders and more.

But we don’t have to live this way.

There are steps we can take to keep people safe – common sense steps that are backed by research and will save lives. They include several key federal and state gun safety policies that prevent abusers from accessing firearms such as:

Strengthening laws that make it illegal for abusers to have or purchase guns and requiring them to relinquish the ones already in their possession;

Ensuring courts and police enforce these laws;

Strengthening the federal background check system by improving domestic violence records;

Strengthening laws to be sure that abusers – spouses and dating partners – cannot buy guns with or without a background check

Requiring that dealers notify law enforcement when abusers or stalkers try to buy a firearm or fail a background check

And funding further research on the links between guns and intimate partner violence.

As a woman, a mother, an ally to survivors of domestic violence and a gun safety advocate, I urge our elected officials to use their power and authority to push for these practical and prudent measures. While it is already too late for too many victims and their loved ones, Domestic Violence Awareness Month presented a unique opportunity to galvanize attention to this problem. There is no question that the mix of guns and domestic violence is, quite simply, deadly. It is also preventable. Our leaders in statehouses and in Congress should take the steps necessary to save lives. There is no time to lose.