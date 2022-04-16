Shaul: Hunters, help block the outfitters grab for more nonresident elk tags

At the behest of the Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association (WYOGA), the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force (WWTF) is currently taking public input on eliminating the existing 7,250 cap on nonresident elk tags.

The 7,250 cap is set forth in Chapter 44 of the Game & Fish Regulations, was implemented in 1989, and had been in place for over 30 years.

Since that time WYOGA and their allies on the Game & Fish Commission (G&F) have tried, and failed, to eliminate or increase it no less than six times, most recently in 2018.

This latest effort will mark their seventh attempt. Aided by his allies on the stacked WWTF (eight or more outfitters or landowners), WYOGA President Sy Gilliland (yes, he's a WWTF member) proposed once again to eliminate the 7,250 cap at the WWTF's March meeting. The rest of the WWTF fell dutifully in line and is now seeking public input.

Despite the 7,250 cap, in 2020 nonresident hunters purchased 13,513 Wyoming elk tags. Here's the breakdown:

2,957 types 1-5 and type 9 limited quota tags (nonresidents receive 16% of these), plus 4,296 general elk tags offered to nonresidents equals 7,253, which is the nonresident elk tag cap.

Add that to 2,800 types 6-8 reduced price cow/calf nonresident elk tags (not counted against the cap) plus approximately 3,460 leftover Elk Tags, and that totals 13,513 nonresident Elk Tags.

One note about the 2,800 type 6-8 reduced price cow/calf nonresident elk tags: the G&F isn't counting against the 7,250 cap. They began doing this in 1997, we believe, in violation of the clear language of the CH44 regulation. Not counting these tags against the cap allows the G&F to issue nonresidents around 3,000 additional general season elk tags each year. In November we filed a lawsuit to end this practice. The case is currently before the District Court.

Back to ending the current 7,250 cap ... WYOGA wants this because it will further increase the number of general season elk tags going to nonresident hunters. Because hunters can kill a bull elk with a general season tag, WYOGA sees this as a way to sell more outfitted bull elk hunts to nonresident hunters.

What it will also do is increase the number of do-it-yourself general season nonresident elk hunters, who already crowd the public land elk hunting across the state.

We believe we're already giving nonresident hunters too many of our precious elk hunting opportunities. Driven by COVID-19 refugees and YouTube hunting influencers, Wyoming's population is increasing and many are moving here just to hunt. Resident hunter competition is growing, and we don't need to add more nonresident elk hunters to the mix.

Help us stop this latest grab by the Outfitters. Please google the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force and from the home page click the "Public Input" link. Scroll down (it's hidden) to find the proposal to eliminate the 7,250 nonresident elk tag cap. In your comment, note that you are a Wyoming resident and that you are strongly against eliminating the nonresident 7,250 elk tag cap.

Rob Shaul is a fifth generation Wyomingite and founder of resident hunting nonprofit Mountain Pursuit. He lives in Hoback.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0