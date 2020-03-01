Shaul: Why did the Wyoming Wildlife Federation betray resident hunters?

In its comments, the WWF came swiftly to the defense of nonresident hunters and the outfitters, citing a million-dollar loss to the outfitters and $5 million loss in tax revenue. The WWF also bemoaned the increase in nonresident tag fees. Ultimately, the WWF claimed this wasn’t worth the slight increase in drawing odds resident hunters would gain from the change.

What the WWF didn’t do was acknowledge the once-in-a-lifetime memories many of these big game tags give resident hunters. Using 2019 numbers, the WWF noted Wyoming issued 176 total bighorn sheep tags: 132 went to residents, 44 to nonresidents.

Under the proposed change, 158 would have gone to resident hunters and 18 to nonresidents. The WWF cited this increase in 26 tags to resident hunters as statistically insignificant, except to the individual resident hunters who would have received one of these 26 tags after putting in for multiple years! And the same would have occurred for once-in-a-lifetime moose, bison and goat tags.

Founded in 1937, The Wyoming Wildlife Federation is Wyoming’s oldest and one of our largest conservation organizations, and until now, was respected by resident hunters. So why now would the board and staff at the WWF betray resident hunters and become a nonprofit mouthpiece lobbying for the outfitting industry? We can’t understand it.