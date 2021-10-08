Sheen: It is time to fix our broken youth justice system

This is highly problematic for two reasons. First, the research is unequivocal. Confinement frequently does more harm than good; particularly when we confine kids to punish them, rather than because they compromise our safety. Youth experiencing confinement during childhood have poorer outcomes throughout life; are less likely to graduate high school or maintain employment; and are much more likely to struggle with mental health issues, many of which may be related to their experience in placements. This is why most of the country has been rethinking its approach to youth confinement, and why national youth confinements (and arrests) have fallen by more than 70% in the past decade. This is not the case in Wyoming -- but it could be.

Not convinced? Then let’s talk about the second big reason -- MONEY. Wyoming can also save money by reducing reliance on costly confinement of young people. Wyoming is amid a budget crisis and confinements are the most expensive and least effective intervention. The expenditure on confinement, coupled with the cost of running the Wyoming Boys’ School and Wyoming Girls’ School is over $21 million per year; that is about $85,000 per year, per child -- more than a Harvard College Education.

We can fix this. The Joint Judiciary Interim Committee is considering two bills at their October meeting -- one that collects the data we need to make good policy; and the other to set up a decision-making process that reflects Wyoming’s values and appropriately supports children while mitigating community risk. These are sensible reforms that need your support. If we truly want to make Wyoming a place where our children thrive and want to stay, it is time to fix our broken youth justice system. Please contact your Senator or Representative to tell them to pass these commonsense steps.

Donna Sheen is the director of the Wyoming Children's Law Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0