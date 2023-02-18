When you think about a school art program, what comes to mind? Young children drawing and making lumpy clay vases? Now picture a high school art program, one that has won awards at the Wyoming High School State Art Symposium (WHSSA) at the Ford Wyoming Center for several years. This art program is at Natrona County High School.

I have always loved art. As a child, I was always drawing. As I got older, art classes gave me a place to use my creativity in a constructive way. The high school art program is important to me. I’ve seen how kids from rough homes channel their pain and frustration into their art, to produce something beautiful. With rising prices though, will funding for such programs continue? To find out, I spoke with Natrona County High School Principal Aaron Wilson to hear his thoughts on the issue. Wilson said that he thinks that visual and performing arts are important to students. “It’s another outlet, it’s a way for kids to be creative and show that side, so it’s really important to support fine and performing arts just as it is with athletics or any of our core subjects,” he said. According to Wilson, the visual arts budget has increased since last year. However, I believe more funding for the art program would be beneficial.

Wilson discussed how inflation factors into the budget. “So every content area will say, “this is what we think our needs are going to be for the following year,” so they might be materials, like for CTE [Career Technical Education] the cost of wood, lumber, metal, the cost of all that was skyrocketing so we had to give more money so that those guys could do their projects in those classes. Same with art,” Wilson said. However, an increased budget to account for inflation doesn’t significantly increase the art budget or the number of materials students have access to overall. “What everybody gets, it’s not the same amount,” Wilson said. “It’s what they need to make sure they can do their projects.” Wilson mentioned for the art department, the budget also includes the cost of mounting and transporting pieces to WHSSA. However, the budget sometimes runs out before the end of the year, which can be problematic when students can’t do their projects the way they envisioned.

For example, in one of my art classes, a student wanted to build a large 3D piece. They were told all materials would be covered by the budget. However, several days later they were told the budget ran out and in order to do the project they would have to pay for all the materials themselves! The student eventually used reclaimed materials to create their project cheaply.

While funding has increased for the art department at NCHS to account for inflation, I believe more funding should be provided. Art often takes a back seat to other non-academic activities for the school, such as sporting events. NCHS had a multimillion-dollar athletic facility built as part of the 2018 renovation and expanded upon with a pool completed in 2022. I am still waiting to see the NCHS art department receive equivalent funding and facilities. Wilson did not discuss athletic funding in comparison to the art budget.

For me, the NCHS art department has been my home for all four years of high school. I met most of my friends through art and have grown through the program so much as a person and as an artist. I want the art program to receive adequate funding so students can create incredible art that follows their and the teachers’ artistic vision.