Shumway: COVID-19 offers scammers opportunity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the year 2019, AARP’s FraudWatch Network reported 24 percent of all scam calls reported in Wyoming fell under the “Impostor scams,” category. That is, one which a caller pretends to be from the IRS, the Social Security Administration or some other governmental agency demanding, and often times receiving, immediate payment. The results were $2.3 million in losses to Wyoming citizens.

We know scammers look to capitalize on the news of the moment, especially if the headlines can instill fear and motivate people to act. The ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus is no exception. The Federal Trade Commission warns that bad actors are working hard to use this as an opportunity to deceive consumers and steal their money or sensitive information.

There is no shortage of scams using coronavirus as a hook; everything from fraudulent door-to-door testing in an attempt to steal your health insurance or Medicare information to robocalls offering air duct replacements to keep coronavirus out of your home. We’ve even been told of a scam in which someone calling asks for your bank account information so they can deposit your economic stimulus payments, calling them “Trump Dollars.” These are all scams.