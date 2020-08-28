Shurmur: High school football is back when we needed it the most

A couple of hours later, at the sprawling Natrona County High School campus, every inch of every field was being used by hopeful Mustangs, more than 100 strong.

Without the Wyoming Cowboys to look forward to on Saturdays, folks will be focused more than ever on the purity of the high school game.

Very few of the players on fields on Friday nights will compete once their high school careers are over. The urgency to play well is now or never.

Because of COVID-19, state championship contests in Wyoming will be played on high school fields after a run of more than a decade at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

When the move to Laramie was initially made, some prep coaches around the state groused. Soon, however, coaches realized how cool it was for their players to come out of the locker rooms and step on the field where the Cowboys play.

This week seems like a long time to Nov. 14, when the championships are set.

But this week also seemed like it would never come in mid-March.