Shurmur: High school football is back when we needed it the most

It's the taste of scalding hot Dr. Pepper in a white styrofoam cup, sloshing with no lid on freezing, mittened hands. A wheel of lemon floats on the top, fished out of the giant aluminum banquet coffee maker used to heat it to the temperature of the sun.
It's the smell of wet grass mixed with mud (long before FieldTurf was a thing). And sweat. And too much teenage cologne.
It's the sight of a dimly-lit end zone, bulbs low wattage on purpose to hide the ball in the maroon-jerseyed bellies of small but mighty running backs.
It's the sound of a whistle. Always a whistle.
High school football is back in Wyoming, and never has it been appreciated more. Other prep sports are back as well -- golf and tennis, cross country, volleyball and girls' swimming.
Whether your town plays 6-man or 11-man football, whether the team is a powerhouse or barely hangs on, it does not matter.
Not this year.
Football is the sign of the autumn season for many of us, and we are literally lost without it.
But now, for at least as long as the bane of our existence stays away, football is back.
Last Saturday morning, whistles were blowing on the football field before 7 a.m. in Class 2A Glenrock. Cross country runners ran along the two-lane highway and up the hilly road toward the outdoor recreation complex, 3.1 miles away.
A couple of hours later, at the sprawling Natrona County High School campus, every inch of every field was being used by hopeful Mustangs, more than 100 strong.
Without the Wyoming Cowboys to look forward to on Saturdays, folks will be focused more than ever on the purity of the high school game.
Very few of the players on fields on Friday nights will compete once their high school careers are over. The urgency to play well is now or never.
Because of COVID-19, state championship contests in Wyoming will be played on high school fields after a run of more than a decade at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
When the move to Laramie was initially made, some prep coaches around the state groused. Soon, however, coaches realized how cool it was for their players to come out of the locker rooms and step on the field where the Cowboys play.
This week seems like a long time to Nov. 14, when the championships are set.
But this week also seemed like it would never come in mid-March.
Choose a high school, find a schedule, and take in a Friday afternoon or Friday night contest. Seats will be limited, so contact your high school offices to see if you need to reserve a ticket in advance. You might not get hot Dr. Pepper, but you'll see football at its purest.
It's hard to believe that Kenny Chesney's seasonal ballad, "The Boys of Fall," is already 10 years old. It's hard to believe that many featured in the 8 minute, 15-second video have left us, including former Wyoming coach Pat Dye, who died of COVID-related complications this spring. Will I ever watch the video without tearing up? Very doubtful.
As John Madden says so perfectly at the end of the video, "I just hope they're having fun."
We do too, Coach. We do, too.
Sally Ann Shurmur wore the chenille letter "S" on her Pep Club sweater at Laramie Senior High School. She is forever a fan of high school football.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!