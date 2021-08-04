Simon: Childcare as essential infrastructure

She’s right.

In a recent op-ed, Cheryl Oldham, vice president of education policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, noted the COC’s finding that 58 percent of parents who left the workforce did so because they could not find childcare. “As the country faces a worker shortage crisis, nearly one in four unemployed Americans cited childcare and other family needs as a factor in why they are not actively looking for work.”

The idea that ensuring access to quality childcare makes good business sense is not new.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has long championed it as an essential business issue, touting the benefits of company-provided childcare: a 30% decrease in absenteeism and a whopping 60% decline in job turnover.

Imagine! Workers who have a safe, reliable place to send their kids during the day, miss less work and stay longer in their jobs. In a labor-constrained environment like Wyoming’s, that’s not just important for families, it’s vital for every local business.