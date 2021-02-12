Simon: Nothing to see here -- how the fight over elected women shields other bad actors

The fight over Rep. Liz Cheney — not to mention Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert and Speaker Pelosi and AOC and Hillary (still Hillary, always Hillary) — gives political cover to bad actors.

The fight over elected women and their views and their votes makes it seem as though the political landscape is so chock-full of women that we can spend all our time debating their sanity and their veracity — and not bother about their policy.

Spoiler alert: The political landscape is not chock-full of women.

So not only is this red herring damaging to women in office, it’s a clear warning to those who might have contemplated or be contemplating a run: Look what happens. Look what we do to the women who come here.

Female politicians have featured prominently in most of the news cycles since the violent insurrection on Jan. 6. While male politicians make up the bulk of those who fanned the flames of violence, it’s the women we’ve focused on. Since Jan. 13, when Rep. Cheney voted for impeachment in response to the former president’s repetition of lies about the outcome of the election, incendiary rhetoric, and calls for violence that resulted in five deaths, local and national news outlets have focused on her every word.