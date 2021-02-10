Simon: Nothing to see here-- how the fight over elected women shields other bad actors

The fight over Rep. Liz Cheney — not to mention Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert and Speaker Pelosi and AOC and Hillary (still Hillary, always Hillary) — gives political cover to bad actors.
The fight over elected women and their views and their votes makes it seem as though the political landscape is so chock-full of women that we can spend all our time debating their sanity and their veracity — and not bother about their policy.
Spoiler alert: The political landscape is not chock-full of women.
So not only is this red herring damaging to women in office, it’s a clear warning to those who might have contemplated or be contemplating a run: Look what happens. Look what we do to the women who come here.
Female politicians have featured prominently in most of the news cycles since the violent insurrection on Jan. 6. While male politicians make up the bulk of those who fanned the flames of violence, it’s the women we’ve focused on. Since Jan. 13, when Rep. Cheney voted for impeachment in response to the former president’s repetition of lies about the outcome of the election, incendiary rhetoric, and calls for violence that resulted in five deaths, local and national news outlets have focused on her every word.
That national news trend finally peaked on news of her censure from the Wyoming GOP. The state party allowed men to speak in opposition to and support of Cheney. It did not allow any women to speak. And, in the process of issuing the resolution, the state party elevated itself and subjugated Rep. Cheney — even when their language might have been misleading.
Specifically, it was widely reported — because it was in the resolution to censure — that she would need to repay the funds the state party had contributed to her campaigns. But the state GOP did not contribute any money to Cheney. Which means, if you would like to help Rep Cheney you can contribute $0 to help repay that debt.
But the central question remains: Why do we focus on elected women when the majority of bad actors are elected men?
It isn’t just the unelected men of the Wyoming GOP who are fixated on visible, powerful women.
Collectively, we seem to be comfortable vilifying women, calling them hysterical and crazy, questioning their emotional and mental fitness for power and elected office, yet we rarely do this to men. When we do, it does not have the same effect. They don't suffer the same consequences — censure, stripped committee assignments — if they suffer any consequences at all. (Consider the current outrage over the idea of holding the former president accountable for his incitement of violence on Jan. 6.)
Blaming the women functions like close-up magic. Don't look here (at Josh Hawley or Donald Trump, for example)! Look over here! (At Marjorie Taylor Greene or Liz Cheney.)
Systems of power are still built by men, controlled by men, and function for and in deference to men. (White men, specifically.) (Wealthy, white men, even more specifically.)
Anne Helen Petersen describes the fourth, fifth, and sixth chances we give them: "The leeway afforded these men is unceasingly astounding."
She’s right. And we simply don’t afford the same leeway to women. We often don’t give women a chance in the first place.
Whether the decisions and policies of women are good, bad, dangerous, visionary, brave, or otherwise, female elected officials are still held to a higher standard than their male counterparts. Women interested in running for office are less likely to have access to resources to run and less likely to have party support when they do run. Women are more likely to face primary challenges and structural obstacles like the gender wage gap and the lack of childcare infrastructure. Not to mention: We’re more likely to demand that women be perfect.
The logical result? There are fewer women than men at every level of elected office.
So when we start talking about elected women and hold their policies and positions up as outliers — or, worse still, describe women as crazy or brand them as liars — we need to be really clear about what it is we’re doing. That language contributes to a misogynist project of papering over the misdeeds of men, pushing women out, and foreclosing future possibilities for women everywhere.
Jennifer M. Simon is senior policy advisor at the Equality State Policy Center and the founder of the Wyoming Women’s Action Network. Gov. Matt Mead appointed her to the Wyoming Council for Women in 2015.