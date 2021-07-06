Simon: Policies that support working women create stronger economies

We talk a lot about jobs and family in Wyoming. They are the cornerstone of our lives together, the foundation of our values, and the backbone of our state.

What we don’t talk enough about is who’s holding up these essential mainstays: Wyoming women.

It is time we start that conversation. A new report that I authored with the Wyoming Women’s Foundation, the Wyoming Council for Women, and the Equality State Policy Center, with support from the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center, offers a great place to begin.

Wyoming Women as Economic Drivers illuminates the essential but often invisible role women in the Equality State play in both the professional and domestic spheres — and highlights how smart policy decisions can benefit women and Wyoming as a whole.

It also offers up some pretty compelling statistics that might not be on most people’s radar.

For instance, women make up 90% of healthcare support staff in Wyoming and more than 70% of our state’s education employees. And the nonprofit sector — an industry dominated by female employees — accounts for 11% of Wyoming jobs.