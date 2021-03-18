Simon: Protecting lives of pregnant women and their babies -- is it a priority?

The Wyoming Department of Health estimates the majority of enrollees in the Medicaid health insurance program will be working women under 35 — so the prospect of expanding Medicaid coverage is welcome news for women in the Equality State.
A small provision in the American Relief Plan is even more welcome news.
We know that timely postpartum care means fewer complications and deaths post-delivery. Unfortunately, in states that have not expanded Medicaid coverage — including Wyoming — new mothers lose their Medicaid eligibility 60 days postpartum (although their infants are Medicaid eligible for their first year).
The newly available option gives states the ability to extend Medicaid eligibility so that mothers can stay covered for a full year after giving birth. In Wyoming, approximately 40% of all births are to mothers covered by Medicaid — a symptom of the deep economic insecurity facing women here.
Overwhelming research shows Medicaid is the most successful of all types of insurance in reducing poverty rates for women and in reducing complications and death after pregnancy. And maintaining health coverage for a full 12 months after giving birth is critically important.
That’s because even in 2021, even in the United States, even in Wyoming, pregnancy is dangerous for women. The U.S. ranks last among industrialized countries for maternal mortality. Wyoming ranks tenth in the nation for maternal mortality and morbidity.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, roughly one third of maternal deaths happen during pregnancy; roughly one third happen at delivery or in the week after; and one third happen one week to one year postpartum.
As Dr. Jamie Daw, the lead researcher on a recent, landmark study of postpartum deaths notes, “Most [deaths] are preventable, but only if people can sustain access to preventive care, and doctors can catch problems before they spiral.”
Having health insurance is a matter of life and death.
Some aspects of maternal health equity are starting to receive the policy attention they deserve, yet the maternal mortality and morbidity rate still breaks sharply along the fault lines of race and geography. Black, Hispanic, and indigenous women—and pregnant women in rural areas — have markedly higher rates of maternal mortality and morbidity.
This is, in part, because rural states like Wyoming have fewer OB/Gyns — testimony in House Labor, Health & Social Services committee revealed there are fewer than 60 OB/Gyns in the state — and recruitment is increasingly difficult.
Fortunately, Wyoming has options to protect pregnant women and new moms.
Expanding Medicaid is the simplest and most cost-effective approach. Bonus: not only would it keep moms from dying, but it would also bring hundreds of millions of new dollars into our state.
Wyoming can also adopt the new provision and extend Medicaid health insurance care and coverage to new moms who need it the most. This would protect the lives and health of new mothers — and ensure that their infants start life on the best possible path.
And maternal health is a worthy study topic for the interim legislative session. Legislators should explore fully the best practices Wyoming can adopt to show we are serious about protecting the lives of mothers and babies.
Here are just three the Wyoming Legislature could study in the interim:
Perinatal Quality Collaboratives are state (or multi-state) networks working to improve the quality of care for mothers and babies. Teams identify health-care processes that need to be upgraded and use the best available methods to make changes as quickly as possible. Among other improvements for mothers and babies, these collaboratives have been shown to reduce severe complications during pregnancy and to reduce the rate of early deliveries.
Maternal Mortality Review Committees are multidisciplinary committees that perform comprehensive reviews of deaths among women within a year after the end of a pregnancy. Committees include representatives from public health, obstetrics and gynecology, maternal-fetal medicine, nursing, midwifery, forensic pathology, mental and behavioral health, patient advocacy groups, and community-based organizations.
The CDC has a “Levels of Care Assessment Tool,” which produces standardized assessments and can be combined with public health surveillance data. It allows for a broad-based understanding of maternal and infant outcomes and how our facilities are doing providing care.
The Equality State has multiple options available for protecting the lives of pregnant mothers to ensure their babies start out life on the right foot. Now we need to make it a priority.
Jennifer M. Simon is senior policy advisor at the Equality State Policy Center and the founder of the Wyoming Women’s Action Network. Gov. Matt Mead appointed her to the Wyoming Council for Women in 2015.