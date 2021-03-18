Simon: Protecting lives of pregnant women and their babies -- is it a priority?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, roughly one third of maternal deaths happen during pregnancy; roughly one third happen at delivery or in the week after; and one third happen one week to one year postpartum.

As Dr. Jamie Daw, the lead researcher on a recent, landmark study of postpartum deaths notes, “Most [deaths] are preventable, but only if people can sustain access to preventive care, and doctors can catch problems before they spiral.”

Having health insurance is a matter of life and death.

Some aspects of maternal health equity are starting to receive the policy attention they deserve, yet the maternal mortality and morbidity rate still breaks sharply along the fault lines of race and geography. Black, Hispanic, and indigenous women—and pregnant women in rural areas — have markedly higher rates of maternal mortality and morbidity.

This is, in part, because rural states like Wyoming have fewer OB/Gyns — testimony in House Labor, Health & Social Services committee revealed there are fewer than 60 OB/Gyns in the state — and recruitment is increasingly difficult.

Fortunately, Wyoming has options to protect pregnant women and new moms.