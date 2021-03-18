Simon: Protecting lives of pregnant women and their babies--is it a priority?

Believe it or not, even in 2021, even in the United States, even in Wyoming, pregnancy is still dangerous for women. The U.S. ranks last among industrialized countries for maternal mortality. And Wyoming ranks tenth in the nation for maternal mortality and morbidity.

Having health insurance during and after pregnancy is a matter of life and death.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, roughly one third of maternal deaths happen during pregnancy; roughly one third happen at delivery or in the week after; and one third happen one week to one year postpartum.

And yet, as Dr. Jamie Daw, the lead researcher on a study of postpartum deaths notes, “Most are preventable, but only if people can sustain access to preventive care, and doctors can catch problems before they spiral.”

Fortunately, Wyoming has some options if we want to protect pregnant women and new moms.

Expanding Medicaid is the simplest one. Bonus: not only would it keep moms from dying, it would bring hundreds of millions of dollars into the state.