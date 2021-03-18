Simon: Protecting lives of pregnant women and their babies--is it a priority?

The Wyoming Department of Health estimates the majority of enrollees in the Medicaid health insurance program will be working women under 35 — so the prospect of expanding Medicaid coverage is welcome news for women in the Equality State.
A small Medicaid-related provision in the American Relief Plan should be even more welcome news.
Currently, in states that have not expanded Medicaid coverage—including Wyoming—new mothers lose their Medicaid eligibility 60 days postpartum (although their infants are Medicaid eligible for their first year). Yet we know that timely postpartum care is associated with fewer complications and deaths post-delivery.
The new provision gives states the option to extend Medicaid eligibility so that mothers can stay covered for a full year after giving birth. In Wyoming, where approximately 40% of all births are to mothers covered by Medicaid—a symptom of the deep economic insecurity facing women here—maintaining health coverage for a full 12 months after giving birth is especially important.
But Wyoming has not embraced this simple, cost-effective way to protect pregnant women and their unborn babies. This despite overwhelming research that shows Medicaid is the most successful of all types of insurance in reducing poverty rates for women and in reducing complications and death after pregnancy.
Believe it or not, even in 2021, even in the United States, even in Wyoming, pregnancy is still dangerous for women. The U.S. ranks last among industrialized countries for maternal mortality. And Wyoming ranks tenth in the nation for maternal mortality and morbidity.
Having health insurance during and after pregnancy is a matter of life and death.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, roughly one third of maternal deaths happen during pregnancy; roughly one third happen at delivery or in the week after; and one third happen one week to one year postpartum.
And yet, as Dr. Jamie Daw, the lead researcher on a study of postpartum deaths notes, “Most are preventable, but only if people can sustain access to preventive care, and doctors can catch problems before they spiral.”
Fortunately, Wyoming has some options if we want to protect pregnant women and new moms.
Expanding Medicaid is the simplest one. Bonus: not only would it keep moms from dying, it would bring hundreds of millions of dollars into the state.
Wyoming could also adopt the new provision and extend care and coverage to new moms who need it the most. This would protect the lives and health of new mothers—and ensure that their infants start life on the best possible path.
Regardless of which option we choose, it will be essential to take time during the interim to fully explore the best practices Wyoming should adopt to show we are serious about protecting the lives of mothers and babies. Here are just three the Wyoming Legislature could study in the interim:
Perinatal Quality Collaboratives. These are state or multi-state networks of teams working to improve the quality of care for mothers and babies. Teams identify health-care processes that need to be upgraded and use the best available methods to make changes as quickly as possible. Among other improvements for mothers and babies, the presence of these collaboratives has been shown to reduce severe complications during pregnancy and to reduce the rate of early deliveries.
Maternal Mortality Review Committees. These multidisciplinary committees perform comprehensive reviews of deaths among women within a year of the end of a pregnancy. Committees include representatives from public health, obstetrics and gynecology, maternal-fetal medicine, nursing, midwifery, forensic pathology, mental and behavioral health, patient advocacy groups, and community-based organizations.
Additionally, the CDC has a “Levels of Care Assessment Tool,” which produces standardized assessments and can be combined with public health surveillance data to allow for a broad-based understanding of maternal and infant outcomes and how our facilities are doing providing care.
The good news for all of us is that the Equality State has lots of options available for protecting the lives of pregnant women and new mothers and ensuring their babies start out life on the right foot. Now we just need to agree that’s a priority.
Jennifer M. Simon is senior policy advisor at the Equality State Policy Center and the founder of the Wyoming Women’s Action Network. Gov. Matt Mead appointed her to the Wyoming Council for Women in 2015.