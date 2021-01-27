Simon: Tampon tax favors men, who don't have to pay it

Sen. James called for an amendment to make the bill “gender neutral.” “It segregates and favors one sex over another,” he said. “This is not what we’re about in the Equality State.”

He talked about the link between hygiene and health and asked for items like foot powder to be included in the exemption. Sen. James is correct in the importance of hygiene — something other states have addressed by determining a class of products “medically necessary” — but his remarks overlooked the facts of this matter.

He was right that the law shouldn’t favor one sex over another. He just had it entirely backwards.

The existing tax favors men over women. Men don’t have to pay it. Menstruating women do. The U.S. and Wyoming constitutions call that discrimination. This bill would have fixed that.

What’s more, the tampon tax doesn’t meet Wyoming Taxpayers Association’s basic criteria (cited by WTA’s director earlier in the day in opposition to the tobacco tax, which passed) that taxes need to be justified, stable, transparent, and equitable. Yet there was no testimony from WTA — or any other tax-focused group. That they didn’t comment on this tax is another reminder that gender regularly falls into the Equality State’s blind spot.