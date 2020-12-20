Simon: The state's budget is a moral document demonstrating who we are

Our language is full of casual references that reinforce the hierarchy of humans that puts men and boys above the rest of us. “Guys” is our catchall word for any group of people. Chairman is still the official title for committee leaders in our state legislature. Better to be a “tomboy” than to “throw like a girl.”

When we use these terms reflexively — without giving them a second thought — it reinforces that collectively we still value men more than women.

You can see it in sports. The most visible example might be the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team. They play more games, win more games, and have more championships than their male counterparts. Oh, and this important point: they also sell more. More tickets and more merchandise, making them a more profitable entity than the US.. Men’s National Soccer Team. Yet they earn considerably less, have smaller bonuses, and train in inferior conditions.

You can see it in movies and TV shows across the culture. There are more offerings that don’t pass what’s known as the “Bechdel Test” than things that do. And the bar of the Bechdel Test is pretty darned low: Are there two women? Do they talk to each other? Do they talk to each other about something other than men?