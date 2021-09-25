Simon, True: We must create more equitable and civil environments for all elected officials

We women in Wyoming are strong and independent and can take care of ourselves. Our first instinct is to do just that: stay strong and carry on. But that alone may not always the best course of action which is why the unified response called for by Legislative leadership is so important.

We must create more equitable and civil environments for all elected officials, but especially for women who tend to be on the receiving end of a higher level of abuse. To take these actions, it is a recognition that this is more than just a threat to an individual elected official, this is a threat to civic engagement at all levels and our form of representative government.

That is why we are speaking out.

All people deserve an equal opportunity to participate in civic engagement at all levels and public life. We in Wyoming need to do better. We need to live up to our state motto and actually be the Equality State.

Jennifer M. Simon is the founder of the Wyoming Women’s Action Network and a co-founder of the Cowgirl Run Fund, a nonpartisan PAC dedicated to electing women across the political spectrum in the Equality State. JoAnn Skeim-True is petroleum geologist in Casper and is co-founder of the Cowgirl Run Fund.

