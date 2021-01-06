Simon: Unmasking former Rep. Clem's point

The virulent reaction to public health orders isn’t just about politics, ideology, and conspiracy theories. It is also very much about gender — and archaic notions of what it means to be “masculine.”

From the first days of the pandemic until now, men have refused mask orders at higher rates than women. (They’ve also died at higher rates.)

Despite all the talk about “liberty” and “rights,” researchers have shown that the desire to appear “tough” is the most telling predictor of who will refuse masks.

This is the definition of “toxic masculinity” — when qualities typically associated with masculinity, like displaying strength—cause damage. Turns out toxic masculinity has been a huge public health obstacle in the unchecked spread of COVID-19.

National surveys show that our society currently places a higher premium on masculinity than it does on femininity. More than half (53%) of the public says that most people in our society look up to men who are manly or masculine.

This is part of what’s turned mask wearing into a battlefield in the culture war — one which played out at this week’s gathering to protest public health orders.