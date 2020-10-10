Simpson: League of Women Voter questions for Ed Buchanan

Congratulations on the voter turnout this primary. The revised voter registration form is another success; it should reduce the number of felons mistakenly voting. And the health precautions worked well—no election judges came down with COVID-19. Thank you.
We do have some concerns we’d like to share:
1. Petitioners within 100 yards of a polling place: You saw the press coverage about petitioners less than 100 yards from a polling place being challenged in Laramie and Natrona counties. At least one other county had similar petitioners who were not challenged. The clerk’s office didn’t regard them as electioneering even though “any petition” is listed as forbidden in § 22-26-113.
2. Voter Guides not allowed: We hope you are familiar with the League of Women Voters Voters’ Guides. They take various formats in the state. An unnamed Fremont County voter apparently complained to you about guides being allowed in polling places. That’s his right, of course, but he’s ignorant of §22-13-114. Papers to assist marking permitted.
Could you reinforce with all clerks that printed guides are permitted?
Would an electronic guide be legal even though it’s not printed or written?
May we have a copy of the complaint if it is public record?
3. Believing only county notaries can register voters: It is the Wyoming LWV’s understanding that that some county clerks believe that they are the sole agents allowed to register voters in a registration drive. We found these statutes that support that belief:
§22-3- 103. Registration
(a) The county clerk shall furnish voter registration oath forms to registry agents . . .
§ 22-1-102 Definitions
(a) xxvii “Registry agent” is a county clerk, his deputies, a tribal clerk, his deputies, a city clerk, his deputies, and an election judge during any election specified in W.S. 22-2- 101(a)(i) through (viii);
But people can register by downloading the registration form, filling it out, and having it notarized as this shows:
§ 22-3- 103. Registration . . . .
(b) . . . . .... (Signature in full of applicant) Subscribed and affirmed or sworn to before me by .... this .... day of ...., (year). .... (Signature and title of registry agent or person authorized to administer oaths) [my bolding]
So if mailed in registration forms affirmed by a notary are legal, then are voter registration drives by third parties possible? We looked in your online procedures and found nothing apt. We have heard that voter registration drives with bundled forms turned into the clerk’s office are the issue. Is that correct?
4. Secretary of State Directives: Election judges this year were concerned about their health and safety. Some of us have seen and read Directive 2020-03 on polling place consolidation. One judge reported she had been told you had issued a directive saying voters could not be required to wear masks in polling places or vote centers. A search of the SoS website for a copy of that directive did not find it or 2020-03. In the interests of more transparency and less gossip, may we suggest you post your rulings on the SoS web site so that citizens know your decisions? We are not complaining about either the consolidation or the mask decision, just asking that directives be public.
We know that counties vary in their interpretation and execution of state statute depending on their county attorneys’ opinions, but we believe your directives would help ensure the laws are consistently applied across the state. We would appreciate your insights on our questions.
Again, congratulations on a successful primary. May the general be even better.
Susan M. Simpson is president of the Wyoming League of Women now. She retired as the Albany County Librarian after twenty-three years of service.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!