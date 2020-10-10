Simpson: League of Women Voter questions for Ed Buchanan

4. Secretary of State Directives: Election judges this year were concerned about their health and safety. Some of us have seen and read Directive 2020-03 on polling place consolidation. One judge reported she had been told you had issued a directive saying voters could not be required to wear masks in polling places or vote centers. A search of the SoS website for a copy of that directive did not find it or 2020-03. In the interests of more transparency and less gossip, may we suggest you post your rulings on the SoS web site so that citizens know your decisions? We are not complaining about either the consolidation or the mask decision, just asking that directives be public.