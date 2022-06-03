Skarin: It's time to fight for Abortion rights in Wyoming

For far too long, lawmakers have been working overtime to destroy access to abortion -- state by state, law by law. Now, with the draft opinion leaked earlier last month, it looks like the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade and our constitutional right to an abortion.

Now, it’s important to remember that this leaked opinion is still just a draft. Abortion remains legal across the nation -- and it remains legal here in Wyoming.

Still, this leak confirms our deepest fears that the Supreme Court is ready to take away our ability to control if, when, and how to have a child. And it is deeply painful to all of us who believe that the right to control our own bodies and to make such deeply personal decisions is ours, not the government’s.

If Roe is overturned, abortion will be banned in Wyoming, thanks to a trigger law Gov. Mark Gordon signed earlier this year. That means people would have to travel out of state to get essential care -- something that’s impossible for many people to do.

All people should have the ability to make decisions about their lives and bodies, to access abortion care when they need it, in the way that works best for them, and with the guidance and support of providers they trust. And by all people, I mean everyone. People of all races, religions, sexual orientations and gender identities and expressions have abortions. Bans and restrictions disproportionately affect communities that have survived systemic oppression and people who hold multiple marginalized identities. We’ve seen it again and again — restrictions to abortion care disproportionately harm Black and brown people, people struggling to make ends meet, those who are already parenting, folks in rural areas, Indigenous people, undocumented immigrants, LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit folks, and young people.

Overturning Roe v. Wade would be an unprecedented action. Never before has the Supreme Court deprived half the country of a well-established constitutional right. The Court has, on occasion, overturned precedents in the past, but virtually always to expand rights and protections -- not to take them away.

It’s beyond time for Wyoming to recognize that abortion care is essential health care. Banning abortion care won’t stop Wyomingites from needing, and seeking, abortion care. It just ensures that the most vulnerable people in Wyoming have a much more difficult and costly experience accessing it. When someone decides to have an abortion, it should be safe, accessible, and free from punishment or judgment.

The ACLU of Wyoming will never stop fighting for abortion rights. Whatever happens when the Court actually issues a decision, we must never give up. Everyone can fight back: Take to the streets to have your voices heard, contact your elected representatives and support your local abortion movement, including abortion funds, health centers, and reproductive justice organizations. And then vote. Vote like your rights depend on it -- because they do!

If abortion is going to be left to the political process, those of us who care about reproductive freedom have to get engaged despite the barriers politicians have put in our way. Let us all make clear that the right to decide when -- and whether -- to have a child belongs to us. Not the government.

Libby Skarin is the campaigns director for the ACLU of Wyoming.

