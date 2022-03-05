Slaughter: Wyoming nuclear power project… boom or bust?

I am a resident of Wyoming and excited about the use of nuclear technologies in the power sector as a reasonable option for power generation and an option that assists in the reduction of carbon emissions. I am equally supportive of the US DOE fulfilling their contractual obligations in taking ownership of the existing spent fuel and disposing of it in a permanent depository (i.e., Yucca Mountain). The DOE had failed to honor its commitment since 1998 which has created an ever-growing security risk by the presence of a substantial number of temporary nuclear storage facilities across the country. With this project, spent nuclear fuel will be stored in Kemmerer.

The cost estimate provided byTerraPower and US DOE seems straightforward until you examine the sources of funding with stated limits as provided in DOE’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP-Funding Opportunity Number: DE-FOA-0002271). Simply, the DOE (and by extension, US taxpayers) pay for half and TerraPower matches DOE funding in a private investment. Because the total cost of the project is not yet known, funding for the ARDP program must be secured in the US Congress each year; given the political environment that currently exists, there is not an absolute certainty funding will continue. Moreover, per the way the ARDP funding rules are written, the amount earmarked for all demonstration projects is capped at a hard maximum of four billion dollars. However, a third untold financial partner exists, the rural Kemmerer community and the residents of the state of Wyoming. In time, Wyoming’s contributions may dwarf that of the DOE and TerraPower’s financial commitments; these contributions include financial incentives listed in state legislation (i.e., HB131), county and city rewards that benefit the TerraPower over the residents of Wyoming. Unlike TerraPower, the Wyoming residents will not be given an opportunity to provide a financial limit to its contribution.

A vast majority of commercial nuclear power plants have exceeded their original cost estimates and/or completion schedules. The most recent have been the Westinghouse AP 1000 PWRs for Plant Vogtle’s units 3 and 4, which were estimated to be completed at the cost of fourteen billion in 2009. The projected cost has doubled to a 28.5 billion price tag as of 2021. Their construction remains ongoing beyond the initial expected completion date. The AP 1000 PWR is an advancement of existing commercialized nuclear power technology. Conversely, there is no existing commercial equivalent for TerraPower’s proposed nuclear power reactor in the US.

Given the growing price tag of existing commercial nuclear technology as seen in Vogtle’s new reactors, it is reasonable to expect a significant cost overrun with the TerraPower project, potentially to an even higher degree. Even though the ARDP contract requires TerraPower to contribute 50% of the project’s costs, the DOE (and by extension, US taxpayers) still must pay half the bill, including half of the cost of any overage. Should a cost overrun cause the ARDP program to exceed the four billion award ceiling without congress approving additional funding or should TerraPower be unable (or unwilling) to contribute any more towards the project, the project could end up like the Texas Superconducing Super Collider: a colossal costly failure.

As for the uncharacteristic aggressive schedule, former NRC commissioners have suggested that, based on their understanding of the NRC’s organization and processes, it is unlikely that the agency will meet the aggressive 7-year schedule for regulatory safety and security review that includes siting, construction, and start-up operation of the plant and its fuel. To accomplish this short schedule, the NRC must undergo substantial reorganization to allow them to perform meaningful tasks more efficiently. If this is not achieved, then the only path that is available is to gut or superficially perform its safety function and oversight; this can easily be achieved given the political pressure that this project is exposed to. The latter path is unacceptable and can potentially damage the nuclear industry and the community it is intended to serve.

Wyoming has both benefited from and been harmed by boom-and-bust activities in the energy sector. The relaxation of corporate responsibilities through financial giveaways, and reduction in safety and security requirements will deepen any bust that may be felt. What Wyoming needs is a sustained commitment by TerraPower and US DOE to successfully complete this project.

Unfortunately, both parties have provided financial and time limits that will most likely cause the project’s failure.

David M. Slaughter, PhD – a Wyoming resident with 30 years experience in the fields of nuclear engineering and radiation science. (Experiences include Teaching, Research, and Industrialization)

