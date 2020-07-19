SLIB: The Occidental purchase – an option we must explore

On July 6, we as the five members of the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB), voted to authorize the Governor, Treasurer and the Chief Investment Officer to submit a non-binding bid for the purchase of approximately one million surface acres and four million subsurface acres in Wyoming. We did not come to this decision without deep and thorough consideration of many factors, both positive and negative, attending this potential investment. Our process thus far stems from the Board’s statutory and constitutional duties to seek the best and safest returns on our investments. Moreover, as your statewide elected officials, we are committed to achieving the very best deal for the people of Wyoming, and we are committed to hearing all of Wyoming’s voices.
Pursuing this purchase is not a wild swing for the fences. It is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve our state’s investment portfolio, grow our revenues, and put Wyoming lands and resources back in Wyoming hands.
This property was originally part of the 1862 Union Pacific land grant when our nation was eager to complete a transcontinental railroad. It includes the remainder of every other section of land and subsurface mineral rights on both sides of the railroad tracks. Union Pacific profited from these assets for more than 100 years until it sold them to Anadarko Petroleum in the late 1980s. Then in 2019, after acquiring Anadarko, Occidental Petroleum decided to sell the remaining tracts.
Currently, the Treasurer’s Office manages over $20 billion in assets. These trust assets are governed by the Wyoming Constitution which requires they be invested for future generations. The corpus cannot be used for short-term challenges like our state’s current budget shortfall; rather they must be managed for the “best risk-adjusted returns.” Put simply, we must invest these funds wisely so the income they derive lessens the taxes Wyoming citizens would otherwise pay. These investments represent one-third of the state’s income and consistently rank as one of the top three sources of revenue to the state. We take this responsibility seriously.
The SLIB approves an overall investment policy which is carefully considered by a team of experienced institutional investors whose advice is insulated from political considerations. The investment policy, which is itself available for public comment and review, guides the management of Wyoming’s investments.
To that end, our vote to extend a non-binding bid was a vote that fulfills our duty under the Wyoming Constitution – to leave no stone unturned and no opportunity to maximize investment returns unexplored. These are returns that pay for our Wyoming schools and for our state operations through earnings gained over generations.
As individual board members, we studied what the Oxy purchase – “Project Bison” – could mean for Wyoming. We thoroughly examined the potential of the lands and minerals and listened to the advice of investment professionals. As members of the board, we are also bound by Wyoming law to the “Prudent Investor Rule” which requires us to strive for equal or better returns than on our current assets without putting them at greater risk.
Over the past 10 years, our largest funds have averaged a 5% return. Our due diligence has helped us learn that, at a certain purchase price, the Oxy investment could significantly boost this historical return immediately. We have been disciplined and hard-nosed. To be clear, the money used to purchase the Oxy assets would come from selling some existing assets that are not able to perform as well during the COVID-19 market environment, or most likely during the succeeding recovery. In other words, we are seeking further diversification of our portfolio in these challenging times.
With the financial crisis facing the state, we felt obligated to explore an option that could return more money to the people of Wyoming and help ward off future budget shortfalls. That is why we voted to authorize the submission of a non-binding bid. When it is appropriate and we know where we stand, we will release the amount of our bid. To have done so before now would have provided other bidders an unfair advantage in the process.
We cannot stress strongly enough that our process is not over. As it moves forward, it will do so transparently. If our bid is eventually accepted, we are committed to a series of public meetings and more outreach to all Wyoming citizens about the transaction. In doing so, we will provide additional information about the agreement, how counties will be compensated and considerations for land management. Finally, we must also meet and vote again in an open meeting to give final approval to any transaction. In the end, as a Board, we believe this could be not just a good deal for Wyoming, but a great one at that.
If the bid is not accepted, we are confident we have met our constitutional responsibility to evaluate the economic potential of the opportunity, just like we do with all investment opportunities. Our goal with this, and any investment opportunity, is to strengthen Wyoming’s financial future.
The members of SLIB are Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Edward Buchanan, Auditor Kristi Racines, Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow
