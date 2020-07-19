SLIB: The Occidental purchase – an option we must explore

Over the past 10 years, our largest funds have averaged a 5% return. Our due diligence has helped us learn that, at a certain purchase price, the Oxy investment could significantly boost this historical return immediately. We have been disciplined and hard-nosed. To be clear, the money used to purchase the Oxy assets would come from selling some existing assets that are not able to perform as well during the COVID-19 market environment, or most likely during the succeeding recovery. In other words, we are seeking further diversification of our portfolio in these challenging times.

With the financial crisis facing the state, we felt obligated to explore an option that could return more money to the people of Wyoming and help ward off future budget shortfalls. That is why we voted to authorize the submission of a non-binding bid. When it is appropriate and we know where we stand, we will release the amount of our bid. To have done so before now would have provided other bidders an unfair advantage in the process.