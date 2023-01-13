Smith: Carbon capture bill isn't a good solution

When it comes to energy policy, unbridled hope can be costly. The General Accounting Office (GAO) recently identified significant risks to public investments in coal carbon capture, utilization and storage projects (CCUS). GAO found the Department of Energy had spent $472 million on design of CCUS projects that were never built. None of those that were built have proven commercially viable. In an understatement, GAO described them as “generally less successful” than non-coal CCUS facilities.

Saskatchewan’s Boundary Dam Unit 3, the world’s only operating coal-fired power plant with carbon capture, has limped along at half its designed capture rate. Citing high costs and cheaper alternatives, SaskPower scrapped plans to add CCUS to adjacent units, despite years of experience operating and refining the technology.

Wyoming has not taken heed. House Bill 200 from the 2020 legislative session forces utilities to consider CCUS and forces ratepayers to foot the costs. It aims to rescue aging coal plants and the communities that rely on them for economic survival. Both Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy have stated the technology is premature and economically infeasible. But HB200 puts the burden of proof on them, which costs money.

The $2 million rate increase granted to Rocky Mountain Power by the Public Service Commission in late 2022 attests to this cost pass-through. The dismal track record of coal-based CCUS portends vastly larger rate increases in the future, given the $400 million to $1 billion cost to retrofit a single generating unit with CCUS. HB200 supposedly caps these rate increases at 2%, but what will happen if the utilities commit irrevocably to the design, construction, and cost overruns of ill-fated CCUS retrofits? The PSC guarantees them a reasonable rate of return and allows them to increase rates to get it. In a collision of conflicting policies, the consumer will pay.

HB200 is founded on several misconceptions. One is that carbon capture works equally well in all applications. But in the real world, coal-based CCUS projects have cost more and delivered less than other CCUS projects. Despite government subsidies, they have all failed at various stages because they priced themselves out of existence. CCUS applications such as natural gas processing or producing steel, cement, ammonia, fertilizer, and hydrogen show more promise. Compared to coal flue gas, these applications manage more concentrated and less contaminated gas streams while incurring a lower energy penalty.

A second misconception is that federal subsidies, sweetened by recent legislation, will make coal CCUS economically viable. Capital cost sharing by DOE subsidies have not saved project sponsors to date. The Infrastructure Act will fund only two coal CCUS demonstration projects, and applications were due Dec. 5, 2022. The Inflation Reduction Act increased tax credits that incentivize CCUS but last only 12 years and are tied to strict performance standards.

A third misconception is that coal CCUS technology, once developed in the U.S., can circumvent the retirement of domestic coal power plants by pursuing international markets. But doubling the cost of coal-generated electricity by attaching CCUS rather than using cheaper and rapidly expanding renewable energy, makes no more sense for a younger, foreign coal fleet than for an older, domestic one. A comprehensive study from 2022 forecasts thousands of gigawatts of wind and solar capacity additions in China by 2050. It shows steady or declining coal generation, depending on the carbon mitigation scenario, and insignificant CCUS deployment under all scenarios.

A final misconception, at the heart of HB200, is that we need reliable coal generation to offset wind and solar intermittency. In essence, fire up the coal plant when the wind doesn’t blow. But coal plants can’t ramp up and down as easily as natural gas plants. Besides, to recover the investment in CCUS, a retrofitted coal plant would need to run at full capacity around the clock. That’s not happening even without CCUS. Coal plant capacity utilization in Wyoming has declined from 84% to 60% in the last 20 years due to cheaper natural gas and the plummeting costs of renewable energy. Adding expensive CCUS to an existing plant would only compound the problem, rendering its electricity output even less economically dispatchable.

Implementing HB200 could create a billion-dollar liability to utilities, to be passed on to their Wyoming ratepayers. The best outcome now is that power consumers will have to pay only for studies that rule out CCUS and put HB200 to rest. We can also strive for future energy-related legislation that is enlightened and affordable.