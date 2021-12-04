Smith: It's time to shift carbon capture priorities

An article in the Nov. 21 Casper Star-Tribune on carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is titled, “Carbon capture may not be coal’s savior. But it could spawn an industry all its own.” There is ample evidence supporting the first proposition and contradicting the recent spate of federal research grants and state legislative actions tied to coal-based carbon capture. For Wyoming, the second proposition may hinge on the realignment of carbon capture research to focus on non-coal sources of carbon dioxide, such as natural gas turbines and combined cycle plants. These have become the resource of choice to generate baseload power and to back up intermittent wind and solar. In 2020, U.S. electricity production from natural gas more than doubled that of coal.

The push to commercialize coal carbon capture finds itself at the mercy of a rapidly diminishing fleet of coal-fired power plants. Market forces led to the retirement of 40% of U.S. coal generating capacity between 2010 and 2019. This trend will continue, since the capacity-weighted average age of operating plants is 42 years, and most plants are retired by age 50. No new coal plants of significant size have come online in this country since 2013. Morgan Stanley predicts that “electricity from coal will likely disappear from the U.S. power grid by 2033, largely replaced by renewable energy resources.”

Whether or not this forecast is overly aggressive, the history of capturing carbon from coal plant exhaust is fraught with technical and economic failure. The coal-fired Petra Nova plant in Houston provides the largest and most recent case study. The plant purportedly shut down last year due to low oil prices, but the rebound to over $60 per barrel in 2021 has not triggered any plan to restart it. More likely, Petra Nova’s frequent outages and 46% capacity utilization during the first five months of 2020 convinced its backers to cut their financial losses. According to Reuters, the plant suffered chronic mechanical problems and routinely missed its targets.

A report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis claimed Petra Nova’s shutdown “highlights the deep financial risks” facing other CCUS projects in the works. The report concludes that Petra Nova failed to perform as advertised and that other planned coal-fired carbon capture projects face a similar fate. “Proponents of these projects are selling an unproven dream that in all likelihood will become a nightmare for unsuspecting investors.”

Like most CCUS demonstration projects, Petra Nova incorporated a liquid amine solvent to separate the carbon dioxide (CO2) from the flue gas. Its owners claimed to have achieved 90% CO2 removal but failed to account for the carbon emissions from its auxiliary power and steam generation. Even under ideal circumstances, this process pays a 25% energy penalty due to the required pumps, compressors, and steam used to reheat the solvent. This added fuel cost, along with amplified capital and operating costs, would destroy any chance that coal has to compete in the electric power market.

This is not to discount the merits of CCUS research. Ongoing carbon sequestration research in Wyoming could prove worthwhile as a strategy applicable to any large source of CO2. Also, a membrane separation technology scheduled for testing at the Integrated Test Center near Gillette may hold promise for non-coal applications. It would reduce the energy penalty and water consumption compared to liquid absorption and eliminate hazardous chemical emissions. But the prohibitive cost of achieving suitable carbon separation efficiencies calls for application-specific research and development.

The carbon capture component of CCUS research should steer away from coal, and target emission reductions from sources that are expected to grow in demand. Examples include natural gas-fueled power generation, cement manufacturing, biofuel refining, hydrogen production from steam methane reforming, and pre-combustion separation through fossil fuel gasification. These processes all present challenges distinct from coal plant emissions (e.g., the much lower carbon content and higher temperature of gas turbine exhaust).

The former CEO of the Global CCS Institute applauded the current move from CCUS “being falsely identified only as a coal fired power generation technology to being increasingly embraced as a vital element of meeting the climate challenge.” It is time to shift federal and state carbon capture priorities away from outdated technologies that have little commercialization potential toward those that could make a real and timely difference in the battle to slow climate change.

Ronn Smith is a resident of Powell.

