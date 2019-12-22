Smith: Suffrage celebrations reveal strong cultural network

This collective work on suffrage has complicated the story in a good way. We are asking questions and learning more — at least here in Wyoming. Imagine next August in our nation’s capital: America is celebrating the centennial of Congress passing the 19th Amendment, the president is signing proclamations, the national news is producing feel-good stories of suffragettes and the fight for the women’s vote. Where is Wyoming’s story? We are far more important to the national narrative than simply being 27th to ratify. Wyoming must be recognized as the first place where women voted — a full 50 years before the 19th Amendment. Without our state demonstrating that women could participate in civic and public life and society would not fall apart, who knows how long it would have taken for the U.S. to consecrate that right? Rest assured Wyoming, your cultural network will make sure that our story is told to the world.