Smith: Suffrage celebrations reveal strong cultural network

Without Wyoming’s impressive creative and cultural network, the story of women’s suffrage in our state would remain a simple celebratory tale, frozen in history and barely registered within the national story of women’s rights. When Governor Mead created the Governor’s Council for Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Celebration in 2016, a group of us on the council resolved to help Wyomingites explore all aspects of women’s suffrage in our state, adding historical context and nuance and ensuring Wyoming’s historic contribution is appreciated nationwide. Fortunately, we had a very strong network to tap to research, educate and commemorate the 150th anniversary of the women’s vote in Wyoming.
December 10 marked the 150th Anniversary of the Wyoming Territory passing the Female Suffrage Act. It was the opening salvo in what will be a year of activities all around the state to bring this important history to life, and what a spectacular day it was! Thanks to a remarkable collection of institutions and experts all around the state who collaborated to tell the authentic story of our past while connecting it to the present and Wyoming’s hopes for our women’s future, this will be one of the most impactful celebrations in generations.
WyoHistory.org, our state’s online encyclopedia, wrote and compiled dozens of articles about women’s suffrage and women’s rights so we could better understand the story. Were all women of voting age able to vote? Why did Wyoming Territory take such a bold step? Was Wyoming literally first? WyoHistory’s page on Women’s Suffrage and Women’s Rights lists nearly two dozen engaging articles written by some of our state’s best historians. Our state archives and the state library have also assembled a very impressive collection of primary source material on Wyoming suffrage history, as has the American Heritage Center at UW.
You have free articles remaining.
Adding to our knowledge about suffrage history enabled us to draw connections to women’s rights today. Did you know that on January 27, 1920 (50 years after women were voting here) Wyoming became the 27th state to ratify the 19th Amendment granting (most) American women voting rights? When it became clear that not all states were going to ratify the amendment, Wyoming called a special election to ensure we were one of the 36 states that assured amending the U.S. Constitution. And did you know Wyoming was one of the states to quickly ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in 1973? Alas, the ERA failed ratification by just three states.
Wyoming’s special history as a leader in women’s rights raises a question: why do we trail in other markers of women’s social progress today? There is no clear answer but several projects and events, such as Wyoming Humanities’ First, But Last? podcast, a regional symposium and many classes at UW, and special editions published in news outlets like WyoFile and the Casper Star-Tribune have been taking on these questions all around the state.
On December 10, Wyoming PBS premiered Caldera Productions’ documentary, State of Equality: Wyoming Women Get the Vote, to great acclaim. This film brought together many experts to take a closer look at Wyoming’s pioneering passage of the “Female Suffrage Act” 150 years ago. In Cheyenne, the premiere capped an incredible day, starting with a suffrage march to the capitol where Governor Gordon signed a proclamation and citizens toured the capitol and attended presentations. The film was premiered in five communities and there were commemorative events all around the state that day and more will be happening all year long, put on by dozens of local cultural organizations supported by the backbone of Wyoming’s cultural infrastructure: your arts council, humanities council, cultural trust fund, public television, public radio and the office of tourism.
This collective work on suffrage has complicated the story in a good way. We are asking questions and learning more — at least here in Wyoming. Imagine next August in our nation’s capital: America is celebrating the centennial of Congress passing the 19th Amendment, the president is signing proclamations, the national news is producing feel-good stories of suffragettes and the fight for the women’s vote. Where is Wyoming’s story? We are far more important to the national narrative than simply being 27th to ratify. Wyoming must be recognized as the first place where women voted — a full 50 years before the 19th Amendment. Without our state demonstrating that women could participate in civic and public life and society would not fall apart, who knows how long it would have taken for the U.S. to consecrate that right? Rest assured Wyoming, your cultural network will make sure that our story is told to the world.
Shannon Smith is executive director of Wyoming Humanities.