Smitherman: Failure to act is Wyoming's biggest threat

The biggest threat to Wyoming jobs and our economy right now is our state leaders’ failure to act. A pause on federal oil and gas leases, recently announced by the White House, will have very little effect on Wyoming’s economy. If that comes as a surprise to Wyoming leaders who are crying foul, then they haven’t been paying attention. The most frightening scenario is the status quo. Failing to disentangle fossil fuels as the major sources of state revenue for funding our schools and communities will lead to far greater financial crises.
Let’s look at the facts.
Almost all the money Wyoming receives from the federal government’s oil and gas program comes from royalties derived from production. This pause on new leasing does not end production of oil and gas on public lands. Production on existing leases can continue if operators choose to keep producing. Many are choosing not to because the prices of oil and gas are still too low to make financial sense.
More than 8.6 million acres of public land are leased in Wyoming. Operators haven’t drilled on 56 percent of those leases yet — but they can during this pause. Many companies are holding permits that would allow them to sink a drill bit tomorrow, if they wanted to. According to the Department of the Interior, there are presently 2,659 BLM-approved drilling permits in Wyoming. That’s 2,659 future oil and gas wells — not even counting the permits that will continue to be approved throughout 2021.
This is a temporary pause, not an end to oil and gas leasing. It’s a breather after four years in which 2.5 million acres of Wyoming lands were auctioned off, often to the lowest bidder, by a federal leasing system that overwhelmingly favors oil and gas executives at the expense of Wyoming schoolkids.
Let’s not forget that less than a year ago, the markets froze oil and gas activity in Wyoming. Wyomingites were concerned then, but the outcry from our politicians was nonexistent because they didn’t have a Presidential scapegoat to blame. The truth is, Wyoming leaders have, for too long, done nothing to untangle our economies, communities and state revenue sources from fossil fuels. From Gillette to Rock Springs, people in Wyoming know we need to think about using public lands differently — using them in a way that will maintain Wyoming’s clean water, clean air, robust wildlife populations — and they know we need to find new sources of state revenue and transition our economies. But our leaders are clinging to the status quo.
Both market forces and American voters have been sending clear signals to Wyoming leaders: change is necessary and it’s time for action. Oil and gas leasing is one aspect of a broken system that we can fix now, as we adapt to the clean energy future. Here’s how:
- End leasing on lands with low or no potential for oil and gas production. That will allow the BLM to spend its time and resources managing those lands in ways that put things like improving wildlife habitat and public access for hunting, fishing and camping first.
- Align federal rates with market rates by updating what oil and gas companies pay to lease public lands, and how they produce and sell resources from those lands, and then restore them afterwards. This means increasing royalty rates, minimum bids, rental rates and strengthening bonding requirements. For the sake of our communities and schools, Wyoming’s leaders should at least support the public receiving market value for the use of our resources. That’s just good, simple business practice.
- Work with affected communities to transition our economies away from reliance on fossil fuel energy production. Federal aid for rural development programs, planning assistance, support for worker retraining and relocation, and investments in community infrastructure are just a few of the options we can co-develop during this pause.
- Ensure transparency and fair opportunities for the public to meaningfully participate in oil and gas leasing decisions.
Wyoming leaders: Please read the writing on the wall and do the hard work to adapt our state for the future that’s coming regardless of a desire to cling to the past. Wyoming’s funding system is broken and needs repair. While the federal government is fixing the broken oil and gas leasing system, Wyoming’s political leaders must fix our own broken revenue system and raise funds from non-fossil fuel sources for our schools and communities. Let’s build a state that is prosperous decades down the road and is aligned with national goals for a clean energy economy.
Let’s choose bold action over misinformation, Wyoming’s future over its past, and calm over panic and hyperbole.
Dan Smitherman is the Wyoming state director for The Wilderness Society. A retired Marine Corps Officer, former outfitter and wilderness guide, he holds a BS degree in Aviation Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and is a graduate of the Collaboration Program in Natural Resources, from the University of Wyoming Haub School’s Ruckelshaus Institute.