Smitherman: Failure to act is Wyoming's biggest threat

The biggest threat to Wyoming jobs and our economy right now is our state leaders’ failure to act. A pause on federal oil and gas leases, recently announced by the White House, will have very little effect on Wyoming’s economy. If that comes as a surprise to Wyoming leaders who are crying foul, then they haven’t been paying attention. The most frightening scenario is the status quo. Failing to disentangle fossil fuels as the major sources of state revenue for funding our schools and communities will lead to far greater financial crises.

Let’s look at the facts.

Almost all the money Wyoming receives from the federal government’s oil and gas program comes from royalties derived from production. This pause on new leasing does not end production of oil and gas on public lands. Production on existing leases can continue if operators choose to keep producing. Many are choosing not to because the prices of oil and gas are still too low to make financial sense.