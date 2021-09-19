Snyder: Medicaid expansion is necessary for Wyoming

So many discussions of Medicaid expansion are so narrow. They’re about the personal or the professional, they tackle either economics or healthcare. But when we talk in narrow categories, we miss the bigger picture. We miss the chance to see how expanding Medicaid is an investment in Wyoming’s people. It’s an investment that makes our families and businesses and communities stronger.

I say this as someone whose business, employees, and family would all benefit from expanding the Medicaid health insurance program to close the coverage gap.

The truth is, we all know someone who could benefit. We all know people who are working full-time but don’t have access to health insurance. We all know people who are one cancer diagnosis or car accident away from catastrophe.

I work in the home healthcare field. That gives me an expansive vantage point to see how different people would benefit. In home health, we come into people’s lives at a time when they need help the most. They’re anxious to get home. Their families are anxious to have them home. And our team is here for them in that moment.

But healthcare isn’t available to everyone. Some people in Wyoming fall into the coverage gap. That gap only exists because our state hasn’t expanded Medicaid.