Social workers: Legislators should fund program for at-risk youth

Since 2015, Wraparound has provided comprehensive support services to more than 1,000 Wyoming families. In these five years, 95% of children provided with Wraparound services have remained in their homes. Some lawmakers may argue that this program has not reached all parts of the state, and, as a result, the program should be terminated. We would argue this is flawed reasoning, and rather than cut a successful, cost-effective program, it is in the state’s best financial interest to support the program’s spread.

In our state, the Wraparound program has decreased institutionalization costs and increased the capacity of Wyoming families to support and sustain themselves during trying times. Join us in expressing a commitment to the well-being of Wyoming families, the Wyoming economy, and say that a child’s well-being should not be dependent solely on their family’s wealth. The consequences are costly to individuals, families, and Wyoming as a whole.

If Wyoming values all residents and believes that our children and families are worthy of support during hard times, our legislators should save the Wraparound program from the proposed Department of Health budget cuts. As future social service professionals, it is programs like these that not only give us hope, but also keep us motivated to continue working in this state and call Wyoming home.

Mary Dilworth, MacKenzie Kew, Tiernan McIlwaine, Jill Moeller, and Jennifer Morris are all Master’s of Social Work students graduating from the University of Wyoming this May with plans to continue working across Wyoming.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0