Solie: Hospital recognized for improved patient care

Wyoming Medical Center achieved the prestigious “A” grade from the Leapfrog Group, an association of business executives who seek the best in healthcare for their employees. Only about one-third of hospitals achieve Leapfrog’s highest rating nationally, and we are the only hospital in Wyoming to have done so.
The Leapfrog Group surveys hospitals based on their outcomes as well as the processes they set up to deliver high quality care. High quality care doesn’t just happen even with excellent staff and physicians. Without planning for the possibility of human error and designing systems to mitigate the impact of error to patient outcome, human fallibility can lead to adverse outcomes.
The Leapfrog Group studies six overall areas of care: preventing infection, quality of inpatient care, medication administration, surgical care, maternity care and pediatric care. Here are just some of the steps we’ve taken to deliver great outcomes.
- WMC has physicians in house 24/7 who specialize in critical care to attend patients in the ICU.
- WMC has implemented an electronic health record that uses bar code scanning to ensure that six potential errors in medication administration are prevented. The electronic health record also checks for duplication, incorrect dosing and interactions with other drugs or with the patient’s other medical condition and warns the prescriber when medications are ordered.
- WMC surgeons that perform certain high-risk procedures not only meet criteria for training and experience but also have to perform enough procedures every year to maintain their skills.
- Hospital-acquired infections rarely occur at WMC. We scored 94 percent out of 100 in preventing infections.
- WMC identifies potentially dangerous situations and implements mitigating strategies proactively. This happens because of diligent review of events that don’t cause harm but could have done so. (so called “near misses”)
- WMC has a dedicated Board of Directors that reviews the quality of care provided each month. Each department at WMC has active projects to improve performance and must track and report how well key steps are performed that lead to better outcomes. This accountability for high quality care is reflected in how leaders are evaluated.
- It takes not only nurses and physicians, but pharmacists, IT specialists, quality and patient safety specialists and hospital leaders to create and sustain a system that delivers “A” rated care.
- As we continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in our community and state, we have begun a thoughtful, deliberate process to reopen elective procedures and surgeries. Our commitment, as always, remains on the safety of our visitors, patients and staff, and Leapfrog’s recognition is a testament to the caliber of care we provide. Please, do not delay necessary surgeries nor ignore symptoms of stroke, heart attacks or other medical emergencies. Doing so can lead to negative long-term consequences for your health.
- Rest assured, we are taking every precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus in our hospital and clinics including isolating patients with respiratory symptoms, screening all visitors and care teams, and requiring face masks inside our facilities. Wyoming Medical Center is open, safe and here to help.
- You can trust Wyoming Medical Center to put the patient first every time.
Carol M. Solie, MD is Vice President of Quality and Medical Safety at Wyoming Medical Center.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!