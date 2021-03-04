Sommers: Current wind regulations do not protect residents from industry

County officials said there was nothing they could do; there were no regulations keeping that road from being right on top of her house. She contacted attorneys. Same story. No laws were broken, or regulations breached – no grounds for action.

NextERA tried to help some, but with so many different contractors, contacting all was problematic. They did put up hay bales along the road closest to her house, but those ended up drifting snow, taking days to dig out.

She turned to the state’s Industrial Siting Council (ISC) for help. This was not the only report ISC had that Roundhouse had accelerated to 24-hour operation, pushing an estimated February workforce of 89 to 347. ISC requires permit modification if workforce projections change more than 15%. NextERA reiterated they needed to accelerate the move of crews between projects “in order to maintain the company’s broader wind-build portfolio schedule.” NextERA never contacted the ISC about their speeded-up project; ISC contacted them. NextERA’s response was they had not been told they could not, their permit did not prohibit it; so, they did. Council members were not happy.

NextERA was reminded of the impact their changes had on citizens. Again, apologies.