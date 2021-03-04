Sommers: Current wind regulations do not protect residents from industry

To avoid making a taking of home property adjacent to wind generation sites, industry and regulators need to be sensitive to the very real examples current development has produced.
Sherry Birch, a woman whose quiet country home, removed from the closest neighbor by a mile, ended up 70 feet from the major haul route for NextERA’s Roundhouse Wind Project west of Cheyenne. The project map displayed at the first public meeting in November 2018 showed a line drawn right across the top of the little grey rectangle designating her residence as a non-participating property. She was assured by the project director that this road was only to one tower.
In October 2019, the road was staked, evoking little alarm as it was going to only one tower. But once open, the road became the major haul route for the entire project with hundreds of vehicles racing with loads of supplies and then returning empty. There were loads of heavy equipment plus the blades and towers. There were hundreds of workers in pickup trucks, retiring at the end of their shift only to be replaced with others once 24-hour construction began.
There was no place or time of day to find the quiet that had always surrounded her. Dirt permeated every crevice and clouded the air. Sleep was not an escape as semi-trucks traversed the road every couple of hours, lights on high. Speed limit signs were posted but not enforced.
County officials said there was nothing they could do; there were no regulations keeping that road from being right on top of her house. She contacted attorneys. Same story. No laws were broken, or regulations breached – no grounds for action.
NextERA tried to help some, but with so many different contractors, contacting all was problematic. They did put up hay bales along the road closest to her house, but those ended up drifting snow, taking days to dig out.
She turned to the state’s Industrial Siting Council (ISC) for help. This was not the only report ISC had that Roundhouse had accelerated to 24-hour operation, pushing an estimated February workforce of 89 to 347. ISC requires permit modification if workforce projections change more than 15%. NextERA reiterated they needed to accelerate the move of crews between projects “in order to maintain the company’s broader wind-build portfolio schedule.” NextERA never contacted the ISC about their speeded-up project; ISC contacted them. NextERA’s response was they had not been told they could not, their permit did not prohibit it; so, they did. Council members were not happy.
NextERA was reminded of the impact their changes had on citizens. Again, apologies.
Just after the July meeting the project went online. Birch says the shadows came at her out of the blue and covered the entire yard. Inside, her whole house became a strobe. There was nowhere to escape the nausea and dizziness flicker can cause.
Shadow Flicker can be eliminated as a nuisance. Software programs can map flicker and when undesired shadows are detected, the tower can be braked. But there are no regulations for flicker abatement, like no regulations for road setback, or enforcement of speed limits, or trash pickup.
Birch asked why they couldn’t just set the turbines out a couple thousand more feet? When the wind blows from one direction it sounded like a jet was overhead; from another direction it thumped like a base drum. At night she was startled awake thinking someone was driving up her driveway.”
In December the tower closest to her house caught fire. Fighting a blaze 350 feet in the area is almost impossible, so it just burned out, sending flaming debris to the grasslands below. Thankfully there was a sprinkling of snow on the ground.
It’s too late now to eliminate problems for this county resident – although NextERA could still install flicker abatement and fire suppression systems. But others living around industrial wind might be protected with 1) setbacks of a half mile from their property line for haul roads; 2) setbacks of a mile from property lines for the closest tower; 3) flicker abatement; 4) fire suppression systems; and 5) site monitoring by the county. Distance from property line is important.
The owner of Ms. Birch’s property had intended to build another home there upon retirement. But now – that home would be even closer to a tower, basically making the rest of the property useless for a homesite – essentially a taking.