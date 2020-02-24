Spear, Foertsch: Barrasso tracking tax would derail America’s blue-collar boom

Using government-mandated electronic devices to track working Americans so the IRS can take more of their earnings away is perhaps a proposal we’d expect from a liberal governor in Connecticut or Rhode Island, but not a Republican U.S. senator from Wyoming. In fact, the Wyoming Legislature just finished rejecting a tolling scheme on I-80, because Wyomingites know a raw deal when they see one. Experts agree that a VMT concept is at least a decade away from even being technically feasible and would require an enormous expansion of the IRS in order to administer. Forcing such a short-sighted program through Congress before it’s ready for primetime would saddle voters with the wasteful costs of yet another big government program that doesn’t do what it’s supposed to. Worst of all, a tracking tax will jeopardize blue-collar trucking jobs across the country and knock the economy off its growth trajectory by hammering the most central and critical link in our nation’s supply chain. It’s hard to think up a policy more antithetical to the president’s blue-collar boom than this one.