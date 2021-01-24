Spivak: Recall for Liz Cheney unlikely

Representative Liz Cheney’s vote to impeach Donald Trump following his actions surrounding the January 6th riots in the Capitol has led to an online petition asking for her removal and calls for a recall election against her. While she may have a bumpy road in the 2022 primary, Cheney can sleep well knowing that she doesn’t have to face any early election. There is every reason to believe that the recall of federal officials is likely unconstitutional. And even if it wasn’t, Wyoming is one of the least recall-friendly states in the country.
Cheney is hardly the first federal official to face threats of a recall. The previous two Republican Presidential nominees, Senators Mitt Romney and John McCain, faced recall threats from Trump supporters. Over the years, other Senators, such as Joe McCarthy, Frank Church, Russell Feingold, John McCain, Kent Conrad, Mary Landrieu and Robert Menendez all saw recall threats, but none went anywhere.
It wasn’t just because petitioners couldn’t get enough signatures to get the recalls on the ballot. The Courts have looked askew at federal recall efforts. The most recent serious efforts, against North Dakota’s Conrad and New Jersey’s Robert Menendez in 2010, was rejected by their respective state Supreme Courts. These were only state court rulings, but there is significant evidence, going back to the 1787 Constitutional Convention, to believe the U.S. Supreme Court may take an even stronger view against recalls.
Recall laws have been around in what would become the US in some fashion since 1631. There was a brief flowering during the Revolutionary War period, and the Articles of Confederation Government included a recall provision. The delegates to the Confederation Government were appointed by the states, so they would not have been removed directly by the voters. Regardless, this provision was apparently never used.
The recall was popular enough that the original Constitutional proposal at Philadelphia, the famous Virginia or Randolph plan thought to be drafted by James Madison, included such a provision. This recall was targeted against the directly elected “members of the first branch of the National Legislature.” But the recall idea was killed within the first month of the convention and the notes on the Convention do not mention it again until the last days. However, the lack of a recall for Senators actually became a prominent issue during the ratification debates. Some current arguments in favor of a federal recall focus on a letter from George Washington to his nephew suggesting that senators could face a recall, though this letter is vague and seems not to have been adopted by contemporaries. During the ratification debate in New York, Alexander Hamilton argued vehemently against the anti-Federalists complaints that the Constitution did not include such a recall provision.
After a few failed attempts to adopt recalls by individual states, the recall essentially disappeared from American politics. It was only in 1903, that Los Angeles became the first modern city to adopt the law, with Oregon becoming the first state with a recall in 1908. Other states and localities have adopted the law in the ensuing years. At this point, 20 states have some variation of a recall law for state level officials (though Illinois has it just for the Governor, and Virginia has an odd and unclear “recall trial” law). Nine states have extended the recall to federal officials. But the federal government never adopted a law that allowed the recall to be used. Recalls were brought up during the 1912-1913 debates surrounding the adoption of the 17th Amendment (direct election of Senators), but the provision went nowhere.
The fact that there hasn’t been an approved recall law is one part of the evidence that there will not be a recall against Cheney. The other is a famed 1995 U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down term limits for federal officials. In the 5-4 decision, both the opinion by Justice John Paul Stevens and the dissent by Justice Clarence Thomas note that federal officials are not subject to recall. Good luck trying to get five justices to reject that part of the opinion and dissent today.
Even if recalls were allowed against U.S. Senators, Wyoming’s recall law is so limiting that there would be little reason to think Cheney or others can face a recall. While Wyoming is not one of the states with a recall available against state-level officials, it is one of the 39 states that allow recalls for local officials. Unlike other local-only recall states, Wyoming does not really seem to have a working law. Wyoming only allows recalls for municipal officials who serve in a commission form of government. But, as the Secretary of State notes, “no municipality in {the} Wyoming currently has a commission form of government.”
There have been recall threats in recent years, including against the mayor of Mills and the mayor and city council members of Gillette. These did not seem to go anywhere. In 2018, Wyoming Representative Bunky Loucks and others submitted a bill to open up the local recall laws throughout the state, but that also seems to have failed.
Representative Liz Cheney’s stand in favor of an impeachment of Donald Trump may have infuriated some of her constituents in the reddest state in the country. But the reality is that if Cheney has a fabled 99 problems, a recall isn’t going to be one of them. Recalls against federal officials don’t seem to be a feature of our government. And Wyoming, unlike many other states in the West, is simply not a fan of strong recall laws.
Joshua Spivak is a senior fellow at the Hugh L. Carey Institute for Government Reform at Wagner College in New York. He blogs at the Recall Elections Blog.