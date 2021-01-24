Spivak: Recall for Liz Cheney unlikely

Recall laws have been around in what would become the US in some fashion since 1631. There was a brief flowering during the Revolutionary War period, and the Articles of Confederation Government included a recall provision. The delegates to the Confederation Government were appointed by the states, so they would not have been removed directly by the voters. Regardless, this provision was apparently never used.

The recall was popular enough that the original Constitutional proposal at Philadelphia, the famous Virginia or Randolph plan thought to be drafted by James Madison, included such a provision. This recall was targeted against the directly elected “members of the first branch of the National Legislature.” But the recall idea was killed within the first month of the convention and the notes on the Convention do not mention it again until the last days. However, the lack of a recall for Senators actually became a prominent issue during the ratification debates. Some current arguments in favor of a federal recall focus on a letter from George Washington to his nephew suggesting that senators could face a recall, though this letter is vague and seems not to have been adopted by contemporaries. During the ratification debate in New York, Alexander Hamilton argued vehemently against the anti-Federalists complaints that the Constitution did not include such a recall provision.