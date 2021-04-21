Spotlighting academic success recognizes value of foundational education

If you want to see how bright the future of Wyoming is, look no further than the recognition of Natrona County's best students featured in today's paper. These students, representing the four high schools (Kelly Walsh, Midwest, Natrona and Roosevelt), are graduating in the top 10% of their respective classes.
These students have excelled in several areas over the last four years. Many have done homework late at night after participating in a multitude of extracurricular activities. Some have overcome difficult circumstances. Yet, each found a way to make getting an education a priority.
The Academic Awards program started in 1998 when a group of local parents, who appreciated their students' various sports awards, voiced concern that academic achievement was not similarly applauded. They sought to acknowledge the extraordinary scholastic effort made by these graduating seniors and the dedicated educators who impacted their lives. They wanted to reemphasize public schools' original purpose: a solid, well-rounded education as the foundation of both our democracy and economy.
Those who helped establish our country recognized the importance of an educated populace. Thomas Jefferson wrote, "To penetrate and dissipate these clouds of darkness, the general mind must be strengthened by education." Almost a century later, Abraham Lincoln wrote, "Upon the subject of education, not presuming to dictate any plan or system respecting it, I can only say that I view it as the most important subject which we, as a people, can be engaged in." Later still, Franklin D. Roosevelt declared, "Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education."
The ability to ask probing questions, the determination to seek complex answers, the humility to acknowledge those who challenge our beliefs or provide us with a different perspective; these are just some of the traits honored by the Academic Awards.
Initially funded by the Chamber of Commerce and several individuals who supported this idea, the Academic Awards program now has a permanent endowment established in 2000 by the Casper Star-Tribune, The John P. Ellbogen Foundation, Barbara J. Marshall, The McMurry Foundation, and Marta and Tom Stroock. In addition, the John P. Ellbogen Foundation and the Ruth R. Ellbogen Foundation have established a separate endowment for the Ellbogen Meritorious Educator Awards, presented to those educators who have received the most nominations from these committed students.
What we choose to recognize and honor helps determine our priorities and define what is important. When our local students and educators excel, they must be recognized if we hope to encourage others to value our public schools' educational opportunities.
The Academic Awards committee is comprised of community volunteers who work closely with the Natrona County School District to honor the county’s top high school graduates. The committee members are: Patsy Smith - Chair, Sheri Coughenour, Linda Hurless, Anne Ladd, Barbara Maguire, Cidne Skavdahl and Vicki Stamp.