Stauffer: Hold the radical right accountable to avoid stifling the conservative voice

This can only cleave the GOP. If moderates like me have to choose between progressives that are responsible and radicals who lie and support white supremacy, sedition and insurrection, the choice will be for Democrats. Further, loyalty to one man over the rule of law and the good of the country also leaves the GOP vulnerable. Someone like Trump who has dismissed even loyal followers with tweets, and can throw things into upheaval in a heartbeat, is not a stable force for unity in the Republican party. Legitimate political parties are imperative for a healthy democratic republic, and the conservative voice being mired in a muddy and conflicting platform where an element of white supremacy and insurrection exists can only damage the important conservative voice. If the conservative voice is muted, what significant checks will there be on rampant government spending or legislation?