Stedille: Ranked choice voting in 2020 – I’m a fan

On April 4, Wyoming Democrats will caucus and choose which candidates their 13 pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention will support. While the field has narrowed significantly, a large pool of candidates (as existed in earlier primaries) creates a problematic and flawed presidential primary system. Wyoming Democrats have embarked on what I believe is a straightforward and well-designed solution: ranked choice voting. I applaud them for it.
We like options. They give us the ability to make our true choices known. But, when it comes to elections, we can only vote for one candidate for one position, creating a messy and fragmented system when there are more than two candidates running. That fragmentation helps those candidates with passionate followings, leaving voters to face a choice of voting for someone they like best, or voting strategically for the candidate they think reflects majority agreement. Those two choices might not reflect the same candidate.
Ranked choice voting works on a simple idea; instead of voting for a single candidate, voters may rank the candidates in order of preference. After all of the first choices are counted, the candidate with the fewest first-place votes is eliminated, and each ballot ranking that eliminated candidate has its vote recorded for the voter’s second choice. The process continues until all remaining candidates have at least 15 percent of the vote, and those candidates earn their proportional share of delegates based on the percentage of the vote they received in the final round of the tally.
Consider the election four years ago for the Republican nomination. The majority of GOP voters actually split their support among Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Governor John Kasich. According to several voting simulations that were conducted since then, had ranked choice voting been utilized, there may have been a different nominee.
Single-winner elections do a poor job of condensing a large field of candidates down to the one who reflects a majority agreement. They also encourage the kind of unpleasant contentiousness we have seen in large candidate fields, because it’s “all-or-nothing” for each candidate. This has been true of primaries in both major political parties.
Turning to this year’s election, ranked choice voting would have ensured that all votes were counted in the recent Super Tuesday elections. When Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, and Tom Steyer dropped out just before Super Tuesday, many people had already cast ballots for them during early voting. Since their preferred candidates were no longer running, those voters’ ballots were summarily tossed out. Those voters lost their collective voice. If, however, ranked choice voting had been used, those ballots would have been counted for the voters’ next choice among the remaining candidates.
Polls have consistently shown higher voter satisfaction with ranked choice voting. It eliminates the risk of “spoiler” candidates, and it fosters consensus by encouraging voters to find something they like in each candidate. Moreover, candidates respond by behaving more civilly and reaching out to voters beyond their own base, because they must appeal to a wider constituency.
Ranked choice voting has been adopted around the country – from Maine, in all state and federal primary elections and all congressional general elections, to mayoral and city council races in cities from St. Paul, Minnesota, to Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Oakland, California. Ranked choice voting can be especially useful in local races where there are many candidates.
If voters can’t participate in the caucus on April 4, they can complete their ranked ballot by either mailing it in before March 20, or filling it out at the voter station of their county on March 28. I encourage all my fellow Wyomingites to read about this new process of ranked choice voting, to understand it, and to support it.
For over 30 years I encouraged my high school students to vote, and to always participate in the sacred duties of our democracy. I will continue to beat that drum. I believe fervently that our communities, our state, and our country will be what we make it, and that citizenship isn’t a spectator sport. A participatory democracy requires a system that ensures every voter’s choice is counted. Ranked choice voting is a step in the right direction.
Michael Stedillie is a long-time Casper resident and retired teacher who taught at Kelly Walsh High School for 30 years.