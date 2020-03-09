Stedille: Ranked choice voting in 2020 – I’m a fan

Consider the election four years ago for the Republican nomination. The majority of GOP voters actually split their support among Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Governor John Kasich. According to several voting simulations that were conducted since then, had ranked choice voting been utilized, there may have been a different nominee.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Single-winner elections do a poor job of condensing a large field of candidates down to the one who reflects a majority agreement. They also encourage the kind of unpleasant contentiousness we have seen in large candidate fields, because it’s “all-or-nothing” for each candidate. This has been true of primaries in both major political parties.

Turning to this year’s election, ranked choice voting would have ensured that all votes were counted in the recent Super Tuesday elections. When Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, and Tom Steyer dropped out just before Super Tuesday, many people had already cast ballots for them during early voting. Since their preferred candidates were no longer running, those voters’ ballots were summarily tossed out. Those voters lost their collective voice. If, however, ranked choice voting had been used, those ballots would have been counted for the voters’ next choice among the remaining candidates.