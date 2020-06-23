Steinmetz: Beefing up Wyoming's economy

It is unbelievable that during a global pandemic, large foreign owned meat packers were manipulating the cattle market and gouging both producers and consumers. Both deserve better. Growing up, my Dad sold heifers at weaning and finished the steers. As buyers evaporated and large packing plants took over, producers like my Dad stopped finishing cattle. Why? Because the big packers wanted to deal with bigger feeders, larger loads and make more profits. Fast forward to present day and you can see the impact even at the cow/calf level with depressed market prices for producers and $9.00 per pound hamburger being charged to consumers at the meat counter. It is a monopoly by which four big meat packers are gleaning all the profits.

Today we have a chance to remedy the situation in Wyoming as we identify weaknesses and respond to the fundamental shift in food supply chains across the nation. There has never been a better time for farmers and ranchers to sell directly to consumers allowing both sides to control their own destiny. This approach will increase revenue to the producer while reducing costs to the consumer creating a true win-win situation.