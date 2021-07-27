Streeter: Don’t love our fisheries to death this summer

My experience in the scheme of things is too short to confidently see the future. However, if we are vigilant, respectful and empowered by the facts, my guess is that the North Platte and Encampment rivers will continue to provide solace, relaxation, and connection with nature for years to come.

Climate change is real. It has real impacts to real people and for trout. Agencies, organizations, and individuals can and do make a difference. The Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust has provided many millions of dollars as matching funds for river channel restorations, aquatic habitat enhancements, and perhaps most importantly, river reconnections which remove barriers to fish migration.

These efforts add to the resiliency of our state’s fisheries.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and numerous federal agencies round out the many funding sources reducing the burden of funding these expensive projects. So let us all be mindful of how fragile our loved fisheries are, how important they are to us and will be to our daughters and sons. Let us also recognize the many organizations, agencies, and individuals who help our fisheries to be the best that they can be.

Jeff Streeter is a retired fishing guide and project manager for Trout Unlimited who lives in Encampment, Wyoming. He is a conservationist at his core who has spent a life of both enjoying and living off the land, while helping preserve and improvement for future generations.

