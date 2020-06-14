Stroud: A letter on the Red Desert planning efforts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Governor Gordon:

I have lived in Wyoming all my life. My childhood years, prior to the 7th grade, were spent traveling and living all over our state. My father worked on seismographs and based on the need we would move as often as needed. After that we settled in Worland. I went to college in our state and worked for 32 years as a habitat biologist for Wyoming Game and Fish. I have seen areas that few see in this great state working as a biologist. This has impacted me and my perspective about the importance of the Red Desert.

The last few years of my career were spent building coalitions with corporate agents in an interagency office addressing mitigation needs for the Pinedale Anticline and Jonah fields. In my mind, my mitigation work is far from done. We spent a good share of the money protecting private lands for the future of wildlife but not improving the management to improve/increase numbers of species. Therefore, mitigation was not achieved. The goal to increase numbers of species is critical to make up for those lost from gas production. The Golden Triangle is critical habitat for many of these species. The Nature Conservancy identified large areas in the Golden Triangle where mitigation should be done, based on species impacted by the fields and present in that area.